Democrats tried to get bipartisan buy-in — and the credibility that would come with it — but Republicans essentially said they didn’t even agree with the concept. Better to handle this via the normal processes, they said, despite Democrats controlling that process. And that appears to be what’s going to happen — perhaps allowing for more unsparing review but also claims that this unsparing review will have been partisan.
But in the near term, the announcement spurs a couple of very interesting questions:
- Which Republicans will serve on the committee? and …
- Which Republicans might Pelosi herself pick for the committee?
We’ll take the second question first. Shortly after the proposal for the select committee was announced, lots of journalists reported that Pelosi was looking at including a Republican member among her picks for the committee. Pelosi’s proposal would give her eight picks and Republicans five. The fact that so many reported this suggests it was proactively put out by Pelosi’s team and will probably happen. It also helps that even including a Pelosi-appointed Republican would mean the committee would have a majority of Democrats.
There are a couple obvious candidates for that spot.
The most obvious would seem to be Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who has gone further than virtually any other Republican in connecting the events of Jan. 6 to her party and its lack of fortitude in denouncing former president Donald Trump’s lies about voter fraud. The GOP relieved Cheney of her duties as their No. 3-ranking leader because of her outspoken criticism, and including her on the committee would surely draw attention to it at a time when doing so is paramount — and hardly assured.
Another potential pick would seem to be another House Republican who has been extremely outspoken: Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). Like Cheney, he was among the 10 House Republican who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Capitol riot. Kinzinger has also launched a political effort to rid his party of Trumpism.
Both Cheney and Kinzinger have indicated that it’s up to Pelosi to select the members, which suggests each would indeed serve if asked. Another possibility floated by Politico is former congressman Denver Riggleman (R-Va.), another sharp Trump critic who served in the House until a few days before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Three of those 10 impeachment-supporting Republicans who seemingly could have been Pelosi’s picks, though, have criticized the formation of the select committee.
Freshman Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) would have made a lot of sense as someone who has echoed Kinzinger’s and Cheney’s arguments — including saying this weekend that Republicans who refused to say the 2020 election was legitimate were engaging in an “abdication of duty.” But he told the New York Post that he feared that the committee “will end up being a partisan shouting match that accomplishes next to nothing and only serves to further divide us.” Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), who introduced key impeachment evidence indicating that Trump approved of the scenes of the Capitol riot, said the committee was “not going to do what we need.”
Another intriguing choice would have been Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.). Katko voted to impeach Trump and then later negotiated the deal for the bipartisan Jan. 6 commission at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) request. Then McCarthy and the rest of the GOP tossed Katko under the bus, despite the deal having gotten a substantial number of House Republican votes: 35. Katko said he would not vote for Pelosi’s committee, though, and that, “I have a hard time envisioning a scenario where I would participate, if asked.”
The second really interesting question here is which other Republicans serve on the committee. The language in Pelosi’s proposal is notable in that it doesn’t appear to give McCarthy carte blanche to appoint whomever he wants; it says the GOP members would be selected “after consultation with” him. While many noted this Monday, it actually echoes the language the then-Republican House used for the selection of Democratic members for the Benghazi select committee.
But as The Post’s Felicia Sonmez notes, it also comes after McCarthy has declined to say he wouldn’t appoint members who minimized the events of the Capitol riots, as some in his party have, or even that he would choose Republican members at all.
The language would seem to give McCarthy the option and then allow Pelosi to choose the Republicans if McCarthy refuses to, applying pressure on McCarthy to play ball. But it also raises the question about how selective Pelosi will be if McCarthy moves to pick more extreme members.
What if McCarthy, for instance, were to try to select the likes of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) — a fiery, bare-knuckle pol whom Republicans often feature in such situations — or others like him who will focus on deriding the process? Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), a member of House GOP leadership, said recently that it “sounds like the perfect job for Jim Jordan.” A member like Jordan wouldn’t be able to prevent the committee from issuing subpoenas, but they could repeatedly target the legitimacy of the effort and make it look more partisan. And McCarthy has plenty of skin in the game when it comes to this committee, given his role as a key fact witness who could even be subpoenaed himself.
It’s still early in the process, with a vote on Pelosi’s select committee set for Wednesday. But the selection of the committee itself will say a lot about how this all plays out — and what Pelosi’s and the Democrats’ intentions for it are.