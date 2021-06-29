Here’s what to know:
Jill Biden to appear at sports-themed vaccination events in Texas
First lady Jill Biden plans to appear at a pair of sports-themed events in Texas on Tuesday to promote coronavirus vaccinations, including one with former Dallas Cowboys football star Emmitt Smith and another with baseball’s Houston Astros.
According to the first lady’s office, she will tour a vaccination site at a high school in Dallas, where she will be joined by Smith, a Hall of Fame running back.
Jill Biden is then scheduled to head to Houston, where she and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Harris, plan to join the Astros for a vaccination event at Minute Maid Park.
The team is offering free tickets to those who get vaccinated at the stadium site.
Jill Biden’s travels are part of a push by the Biden administration to reach a target of vaccinating 70 percent of U.S. adults with at least one shot by July 4. The effort is expected to fall somewhat short.
Biden heading to Wisconsin to pitch bipartisan infrastructure deal
Biden plans to head to La Crosse, Wis., on Tuesday to pitch a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure deal struck by a bipartisan group of senators as the White House seeks to navigate divisions among Democrats on Capitol Hill about how to proceed toward passage.
Biden is set to tour the La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility before delivering remarks that the White House said will highlight the benefits that “the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework will deliver to communities across the country.”
The deal struck by Democratic and Republican senators would inject hundreds of billions of dollars into revitalizing transit projects, spurring a shift to electric vehicles and improving broadband access. The administration has described it as the country’s biggest long-term infrastructure investment in nearly 100 years, as well as the largest investment in public transit in history.
Obama castigates Trump for spreading a ‘bunch of hooey’ about last year’s election
Former president Barack Obama castigated former president Donald Trump on Monday for having made up “a whole bunch of hooey” about last year’s presidential election, as he warned about future efforts to discredit election results.
Obama made the comments during a virtual fundraiser for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee with former attorney general Eric H. Holder Jr. and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
During his remarks, Obama took aim at Trump for his repeated baseless claims of widespread election fraud, which have prompted several Republican-led states to pursue measures to tighten voting requirements.
“What we saw was my successor, the former president, violate that core tenet that you count the votes and then declare a winner — and fabricate and make up a whole bunch of hooey,” Obama said, blaming Trump for spreading “a big lie” that has been embraced by many of his supporters.
“Here’s the bottom line: If we don’t stop these kinds of efforts now, what we are going to see is more and more contested elections,” Obama said. “We are going to see a further delegitimizing of our democracy … [and] a breakdown of the basic agreement that has held this magnificent democratic experiment together all these years.”
Fact Checker: The continuing GOP fiction that Biden supports defunding police
“Biden releases 5-point anti-crime plan … 2) abolish the police.”
— Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), in a Twitter thread, June 23
“The problem isn’t guns and it isn’t COVID either. It’s violent rioting and the Defund the Police movement, both of which were supported, financially and rhetorically, by the Biden admin.”
— Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), in a tweet, June 23
During the 2020 election, the Trump campaign desperately tried to claim that Biden was a supporter of the “defund the police” movement advocated by some elements of the Democratic Party. But as we noted, Trump had a problem: Biden firmly rejected calls from left-wing activists to defund police and in fact said he would double funding for a community policing program that would put more officers on the street.
Arizona’s Maricopa County will replace voting equipment, fearful that GOP-backed election review has compromised security
Arizona’s Maricopa County announced Monday that it will replace voting equipment that was turned over to a private contractor for a Republican-commissioned review of the 2020 presidential election, concerned that the process compromised the security of the machines.
Officials from Maricopa, the state’s largest county and home to Phoenix, provided no estimates of the costs involved but have previously said that the machines cost millions to acquire.
“The voters of Maricopa County can rest assured, the County will never use equipment that could pose a risk to free and fair elections,” the county said in a statement. “As a result, the County will not use the subpoenaed equipment in any future elections.”
Biden tries to move beyond flubbed rollout of infrastructure deal
White House counselor Steve Ricchetti’s message to moderate senators late last week was an effort to be soothing: Biden will clarify that he didn’t mean it when he said he wouldn’t sign a bipartisan infrastructure deal unless it was accompanied by a more sweeping liberal bill.
By Monday, it was liberal Democrats who were getting placating calls from senior White House officials, who sought to ease any concerns about Biden’s infrastructure ambitions and explain what the president meant in his remarks. Further discussions were planned for Tuesday with the Congressional Progressive Caucus.
Biden defends authority to launch airstrikes in Iraq and Syria
Biden said Monday that he acted within his constitutional authority to order what his administration calls retaliatory airstrikes against Iranian-linked targets in Iraq and Syria, although the White House has backed efforts to rewrite congressional authorization for such actions.
The strikes also coincided with an apparent impasse in nuclear negotiations with Iran.
“I directed last night’s airstrikes, targeting sites used by the Iranian-backed militia group responsible for recent attacks on U.S. personnel in Iraq, and I have that authority under Article II — and even those up on the Hill who are reluctant to acknowledge that have acknowledged that is the case,” Biden said.