Why do independent media close after such legal and regulatory attacks? For several reasons. First, the attacks can reduce the size of an outlet’s audience and dampen its credibility among the wider public. Advertisers who fear being perceived as hostile to the government may withdraw support. Attacks can also hinder access to government sources and figures. In this case, fearing that the “foreign agent” label would deprive VTimes of both advertisers and access to sources, its editors opted to close.