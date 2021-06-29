The percentage of Republicans who are skeptical of critical race theory as a theory happens to be higher than the percentage who say that they’re at least very familiar with it, by a 9-point margin. Among all respondents, those who are at least very familiar with critical race theory are more likely to say it describes society well. About a quarter of Americans say that it describes society well but among those who are very familiar with it 42 percent think it’s usefully descriptive. The same pattern held when people were asked if the theory should be taught in schools. A quarter said it should be, but more than a third of those most familiar with the theory supported it being taught.