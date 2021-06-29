That the Black Lives Matter movement has been so successful at drawing attention to issues of race and racism, though, means that it’s much easier to notice complaints about systemic racism than it is to notice the racism itself. It means that there are good-faith but clumsy efforts to draw attention to issues of race that have little to do with critical race theory but which become a focal point of aggravation. It also means that groups which benefit from systemic advantages — mostly White Americans — may feel as though it’s they who are being criticized. If you don’t see the purported racism but feel as though you’re being held to account for it, there would naturally be frustration that results.
This frustration is politically useful. There’s been a concerted push by Republican legislators to oppose efforts to teach “critical race theory,” a descriptor that’s increasingly being used in a vague sense to describe any number of race-related issues. States have passed laws banning the teaching “critical race theory” that only tangentially deal with the theory itself, instead often looping in sweeping bans on all sorts of discussions that bear little relationship to systemic racism.
A new Fox News poll released last week found that about half of Americans say they’re extremely or very familiar with the theory. Majorities of both Democrats and Republicans say that they’re familiar with it. But views of the issue vary by party. While 43 percent of Democrats say that critical race theory describes American society extremely or very well, nearly 6 in 10 Republicans say it describes society not very well or not well at all.
The percentage of Republicans who are skeptical of critical race theory as a theory happens to be higher than the percentage who say that they’re at least very familiar with it, by a 9-point margin. Among all respondents, those who are at least very familiar with critical race theory are more likely to say it describes society well. About a quarter of Americans say that it describes society well but among those who are very familiar with it 42 percent think it’s usefully descriptive. The same pattern held when people were asked if the theory should be taught in schools. A quarter said it should be, but more than a third of those most familiar with the theory supported it being taught.
More interesting were the responses to another question that more directly evaluates the issues at hand. The pollsters asked respondents how things worked in the United States today, if minorities were favored over Whites or if Whites are favored over minorities. A plurality said that Whites are favored over minorities — but only narrowly. There was a 7-point gap between those saying that Whites are favored and those saying minorities are favored.
No group was more likely to say that minorities are favored over Whites than supporters of former president Donald Trump. More than half of both Trump voters and Republicans said that they thought minorities were favored over Whites. Overall, White respondents were about as likely to say that Whites were favored as that minorities were favored.
What makes this poll result particularly useful is that Fox’s pollsters asked the same question in August 2017, immediately following the violence in Charlottesville that resulted in the death of an anti-racism protester. Across the board, more respondents now say that minorities are favored over Whites than they did four years ago — including among minority and Democratic respondents. In most cases, this was mostly a function of shifting away from saying that both groups are equally favored.
In 2017, fewer than half of Republicans said that minorities are favored over Whites. Now, a majority say they are.
There are a lot of intertwining trends here that are impossible to disentangle given the available data. It would be interesting, for example, to see how these data would have looked at this time last year, shortly after the renewed Black Lives Matter protests emerged following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Research published last month by the New York Times found that those protests led to a burst of support for the movement — a burst that soon receded, with Whites being less likely to support Black Lives Matter within a few months of those protests than they were before the protests began.
One challenge with polls is that they are snapshots of long trends. Imagine taking a photograph at the 10- and 20-mile markers of a marathon. The extent of what you can learn about how the race is evolving is very limited and very dependent on what’s happening in those moments, though, of course, you can learn something. Here, it’s not entirely clear if the shift since 2017 is a function of when that poll was taken or when this one was or if it tracks a substantial shift in public opinion. If it does track such shift, it’s also not clear if the trend will reverse or continue in the same direction.
It does suggest, though, that proponents of the idea that America disadvantages minorities systematically have lost ground in the past four years.