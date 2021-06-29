The percentage of Republicans who are skeptical of critical race theory as a theory happens to be higher than the percentage who say that they’re at least very familiar with it, by a nine-point margin. Among all respondents, those who are at least very familiar with critical race theory are more likely to say that it describes society well. About a quarter of Americans say that it describes society well, but among those who are very familiar with it, 42 percent think it is usefully descriptive. The same pattern held when people were asked whether the theory should be taught in schools. A quarter said it should be, but more than a third of those most familiar with the theory supported its being taught.