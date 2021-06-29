This is often not subtle. Gosar has worked with Nick Fuentes, an explicit self-professed white nationalist who organizes the far-right America First Political Action Conference, at which both Gosar and King spoke in February. After Gosar spoke, Fuentes praised the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and insisted that America’s “White demographic core” needed protection.
On Monday, Fuentes announced that Gosar would be joining him at an upcoming fundraising event. There was a predictable reaction on social media, but Gosar shrugged.
“Not sure why anyone is freaking out,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’ll say this: there are millions of Gen Z, Y and X conservatives. They believe in America First. … We will not let the left dictate our strategy, alliances and efforts. Ignore the left.”
Fuentes’s branding of his conference around former president Donald Trump’s “America First” frame is an obvious attempt to leverage the energy of the nationalist and race-centered components of Trump’s political ideology. For both Fuentes and Trump, the vague jingoism of the term masked xenophobic or more toxic beliefs with a patriotic veneer. Gosar is trying the same trick, suggesting that this is simply a group of young people that believes in American primacy and nothing more problematic, such as worrying about the country’s “White demographic core.”
It is nonetheless interesting that Gosar framed his position as reflecting the politics of younger Americans. His articulation of Generations Z through X is atypical, but since generations are largely artificial constructs anyway, we can nonetheless overlay his claim onto the generations we generally understand. And when we do so, we see that there may be millions of young conservatives, but they make up far less of their generations than do older Americans.
Let’s assume for the sake of argument that Gosar is mostly talking about millennials and Generation Z, those born between 1981 and 2012, according to the boundaries identified by the Pew Research Center. (Since generations are mostly made up, these boundaries vary.) Gosar probably isn’t actually talking about Generation X, a group whose older members are now in their mid-50s.
But even if he is, most of who he’s talking about identify heavily as Democrats or Democrat-leaning independents according to Pew data.
(The most-recent figures above are for both 2018 and 2019, but the graphs shortened that to “2019” so everything would fit.)
The gap among millennials is wide. Within that population, though, there are differences. Whites are less overwhelmingly Democratic than non-Whites and men are less overwhelmingly Democratic than women. Data provided to The Washington Post in 2018 showed that, in 2017, White male millennials were actually more likely to identify as Republican than Democrat.
Millennials are less-densely White (meaning, here, Whites who are not Hispanic) than older generations, so the number of White male millennials is smaller as a percentage of that generation than the number of White male baby boomers is in that generation. But it still numbers in the millions, to Gosar’s point.
Just because someone identifies as Republican doesn’t meant that they embrace Fuentes’s toxic ideologies, of course. The vagueness of America First makes it difficult to figure out what fits under that umbrella and what doesn’t (which, of course, is to Fuentes’s and Trump’s advantage). But we can nonetheless look at common elements of an America-First style politics and see how millennials and, particularly, White male millennials view those issues.
To do so, we look at the General Social Survey, a biennial national survey that asks Americans about a number of political issues. For example, it asks Americans whether immigration levels should be increased or reduced. And in the three most recent surveys for which final data are available — 2014, 2016 and 2018 — we see that younger generations are a bit more likely to support increasing immigration. White men in each generation, though, are less open to increased immigration.
The same pattern holds for foreign aid. Younger generations are more likely to think that we should spend more on foreign aid, but White men are less supportive of the idea. (The number of White male members of Generation Z was consistently too small to be significant.)
Notice, though, that while White men are more conservative on these issues than their generational peers, they are more liberal than older White men. On foreign aid, for example, White male millennials are less supportive of increasing aid than other millennials but are more supportive of it than older White men. White male millennials are less likely to think we spend too much on foreign aid than members of Generation X overall.
The gap between White men and the rest of their generations is wider on the question of affirmative action for Blacks in hiring. Again, younger generations are more supportive of affirmative action than older ones, but among White males, there’s not much difference across generational lines.
This question is useful because it helps measure a common belief among Trump supporters, the idea that “reverse racism” disadvantages Whites. Such beliefs are, of course, also central to rhetoric such as that of Fuentes.
On the question of affirmative action, Generation X is actually the most conservative. That generation is also the most likely to say that a person who believes that Blacks are genetically inferior should be allowed to teach at college — a question that serves as something of a proxy for the “cancel culture” debate. White men are more supportive of this idea than the rest of their generations.
One of the central questions the General Social Survey asks to evaluate views on race centers on the ongoing unevenness of housing and income between races. The survey has for decades asked respondents what contributes to the fact that Blacks have, on average, worse jobs and income. After the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2014, Whites became more likely to point to discrimination, though that shift was only among White Democrats.
White men are less likely than others in their generation to cite discrimination as a cause, though White male millennials are more likely to point to discrimination than are boomers overall. They’re also less likely to cite other offered causes, including the explicitly racist ones of genetic inferiority or a lack of will power.
Gosar’s likely correct that there are a lot of younger Americans who are receptive to or supportive of arguments such as those of Fuentes. Many, though not all, are young White men. But even among this group, their views are often less densely conservative than those of older White men.
None of this should distract from a central point, though, the one that’s driven the blowback targeting Gosar. Fuentes’s views are not mainstream conservative. The General Social Survey doesn’t suss out Holocaust deniers or white nationalists explicitly because, hopefully, such views are held by too few people to be statistically significant. Gosar’s suggestion that there is a big pool of young people who, like him, agree with Fuentes’s goals is less importantly seen as an evaluation of young people than as an indictment of Gosar.