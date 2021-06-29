- “By Monday, it was liberal Democrats who were getting placating calls from senior White House officials, who sought to ease any concerns about Biden’s infrastructure ambitions and explain what the president meant in his remarks. Further discussions were planned for Tuesday with the Congressional Progressive Caucus.”
“As Biden heads to Wisconsin on Tuesday to pitch the bipartisan deal, these chaotic efforts at behind-the-scenes damage control show how tenuous the agreement still is. Biden appears to have righted himself with centrist senators for the moment, but in assuaging one critical group he may have alienated another — liberals in his own party,” per SMK and Sean.
Progressives in the House on Monday continued to make clear that they won't support a bipartisan infrastructure deal without an accompanying sweeping, more liberal bill. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said to “expect a huge revolt” if Biden fails to deliver both bill:
- Omar, who serves as the whip for the Progressive Caucus, told us that when she surveyed the caucus on the issue last week, 80 percent of their members responded, with 60 percent indicating “they will not support a bipartisan legislation if there is no movement on a reconciliation legislation that includes our five priorities.”
- “It'll need to be both and it'll need to contain enough flexibility to cover our five priorities,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) told us. “So we're still working with our caucus on the exact position of that.”
The White House goes on defense: A group of progressive House members joined protesters from the Sunrise Movement outside the White House yesterday afternoon to demand that climate policies be added to the package.
- “We want them in tandem, man,” said Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.). “If it’s not where it needs to be, we’ll vote it down and see where it goes from there.”
“I would dispute the notion that it doesn’t do anything for climate, which some are arguing,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday addressing the protesters. “Psaki mentioned that the deal includes investments in addressing legacy pollution, clean energy transmission, and focuses on electric vehicle buses,” the Hill's Alex Gangitano reports.
- “Whether or not everyone is aware of all those specifics, that’s incumbent on us to keep conveying that, communicating it, listening, and making sure people understand that this is a down payment and the president will continue to advocate for, press for, work for, even more on climate as he will in the reconciliation bill in the process moving forward,” she said.
- But Psaki declined to say whether Biden would sign the bipartisan deal without a broader package on climate and social programs: “The president looks forward to signing each bill. He has long supported the two-track approach,” Psaki said. “And his view is that the American people are most interested in what we’re going to do to deliver for them, how we’re going to rebuild the roads and their railways and their bridges, how we’re going to make sure they can have access to broadband, that we’re eliminating lead from drinking water.”
“Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who some Democrats suspect is trying to kill the bipartisan deal without leaving fingerprints, demanded that Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) join Biden in declaring they will not insist on the liberal companion bill,” per SMK and Sean.
- “Unless Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi walk back their threats that they will refuse to send the president a bipartisan infrastructure bill unless they also separately pass trillions of dollars for unrelated tax hikes, wasteful spending, and Green New Deal socialism, then President Biden’s walk-back of his veto threat would be a hollow gesture,” McConnell said.
Happening today: “President Biden plans to open a sales pitch this week for the roads, bridges and broadband at the center of the bipartisan infrastructure deal, seeking to shift the focus away from its complicated legislative path in Congress and his own messaging stumbles,” the Wall Street Journal’s Ken Thomas reports.
- “Biden will travel to La Crosse, Wis., to highlight ways he believes the plan negotiated with Republicans and Democrats would bolster the economy and help families and small businesses.”
In an op-ed for Yahoo News, Biden continued to aggressively promote the bipartisan deal and pitched it as one “American people can be proud of.”
- “I have always believed that there is nothing our nation can’t do when we decide to do it together,” Biden wrote. “After weeks of negotiations, a bipartisan group of United States senators forged an agreement to move forward on key portions of my American Jobs Plan — a once-in-a-generation investment to modernize our infrastructure.”
- “This deal is the largest long-term investment in our infrastructure in nearly a century,” Biden wrote. “But the deal also represents much more. It is a signal to ourselves, and to the world, that American democracy can work and deliver for the people.”
The investigations
TRUMP ORG’S LAST-DITCH EFFORT: “Lawyers for [former president] Donald Trump’s family business mounted a last-ditch effort on Monday to fend off criminal charges against the company, meeting with Manhattan prosecutors investigating whether it had awarded valuable benefits to a top executive without paying taxes,” the New York Times’ William K. Rashbaum, Ben Protess and Jonah E. Bromwich report.
- “At a meeting with senior officials with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the New York State attorney general’s office, defense lawyers pointed to the harm that the business, the Trump Organization, could face if it were indicted, including damage to its relationships with banks and business partners.”
- “Meetings to discuss this kind of fallout of a criminal indictment, called collateral consequences, are routine in white-collar investigations and often indicate that charges are near.”
- But “no charges were announced on Monday. Vance has convened a grand jury in Manhattan to vote on potential indictments in the investigation, but so far, no person or entity connected to Trump has been charged. It remains possible that none will be,” our colleagues David A. Fahrenthold, Josh Dawsey and Shayna Jacobs report.
Will they, or won’t they? Trump Organization lawyer Ron Fischetti told AP News’ Tom Hays and Jim Mustian that “prosecutors told him Trump himself will not be charged at this time … but added the investigation is continuing.”
- “There is no indictment coming down this week against the former president,” Fischetti told Hays and Mustian. “I can’t say he’s out of the woods yet completely.”
- “The prospective charges this week, he said, ‘are limited to a couple of Trump Org employees who didn’t declare taxes on fringe benefits’ they received. The company itself also could be charged, he added.”
150 UNACCOUNTED FOR: “The president of the Champlain South Towers condo association told residents in April their building was in desperate disrepair and urged them to pay the $15 million in assessments needed to fix structural problems, in a letter reviewed by The Wall Street Journal,” the WSJ's Deborah Acosta reports.
- “The condo board president, Jean Wodnicki wrote that the concrete damage to the building would ‘multiply exponentially over the years, and indeed the observable damage such as in the garage has gotten significantly worse over the years.’”
- “The purpose of the letter, dated April 9, 2021, was to explain to residents the worthiness of the construction projects for the 40-year-old building ahead of the following week’s meeting about a proposed special assessment of $15 million to be paid by residents… Ms. Wodnicki explained in the letter that an engineer, Frank Morabito, was hired in 2018 to do an inspection of the building and provide an estimate of what would be required for the 40-year inspection, which was due later this year. The initial inspection from 2018 wasn’t enough to determine the full structural problems of the building, and they could be far worse, she wrote.”
Where things stand: “Hundreds of would-be rescuers dug painstakingly through a mountain of crushed concrete, mangled steel and smashed belongings on Monday as officials vowed to continue the desperate search for survivors of last week's condominium collapse,” The Washington Post's Rebecca Ta, Silvia Foster-Frau, Dan Lamothe and Griff Witte report.
- “The effort, state leaders said, represented the largest non-hurricane search-and-rescue mission in Florida history. But for a fifth day, the perilous work again yielded little reason for hope: Two more bodies were recovered amid the still-smoking rubble, bringing the number of confirmed dead to 11; 150 people remained missing.”
- “With the grim reality setting in, loved ones of those who have not been accounted for were shuttled to the oceanfront debris pile that was once Champlain Towers South to stand vigil, pay respects and see for themselves what is being done to locate signs of life.”
On the Hill
THE JAN. 6 COMMITTEE TAKES SHAPE: “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Monday introduced legislation that would create a select committee to probe the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, with an aide suggesting the speaker may include a Republican among her appointees,” our colleague Felicia Sonmez reports.
- “According to the legislation, Pelosi would have the power to appoint eight members to the panel, while five members would be selected ‘after consultation with’ House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).”
- “The chair of the panel would have subpoena power, meaning that Democrats could seek to compel the testimony of aides and lawmakers — potentially including McCarthy — who were in contact with Trump in the days leading up to and during the insurrection.”
Politico's Nicholas Wu and Sarah Ferris first reported that Pelosi “is considering choosing a House Republican as one of her eight appointees for the Democrat-led investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, according to an aide in her office.”
- “The Democrats’ panel will be composed of 13 members, five of whom will be chosen by the GOP, according to the text of the resolution released Monday evening. If Pelosi did chose a Republican as one her appointees, the panel would be nearly evenly split between the parties, with a makeup of seven Democrats and six Republicans.”
“The suggestion that Pelosi might include a Republican among her appointees immediately stirred speculation about whom she might choose,” Sonmez writes. “Some GOP lawmakers, including Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), have been vocal in criticizing Trump over his actions surrounding the attack.”
- “The appointment of someone like Cheney could lend some bipartisan credibility to the select committee, and to the report and recommendations it ultimately files,” the New York Times’ Nicholas Fandos writes. “As Democratic leaders know well, high-profile select committees in the House are often vilified by the minority party and viewed as partisan by the public.”
- Next steps: “The House will hold a procedural vote on the measure [today], and a vote on the legislation itself is expected Wednesday,” per Sonmez.
Global power
AIRSTRIKES REIGNITE CALLS TO REIN IN WAR POWERS: “Biden’s weekend airstrikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria are rankling Democrats frustrated by his decision to sidestep Congress — a dynamic that promises to fuel the party’s long-running push to rein in presidential war powers,” Politico’s Andrew Desiderio and Lara Seligman report.
- “Democratic lawmakers are in familiar territory over Biden's latest retaliatory airstrikes after criticizing him for striking the same Iranian proxies in the region earlier this year without first seeking congressional approval. In both instances, the president cited his authority under Article II of the Constitution, which allows him to take steps to protect U.S. service members in self-defense.”
- “But some in Biden's party are sounding the alarm about possible abuses of that power, which presidents of both parties have employed to circumvent Congress and legally justify various military operations.”
- “The airstrikes come as lawmakers are already working to repeal the two-decade-old authorizations for the use of military force in Iraq, an effort that Biden supports.”
Viral
