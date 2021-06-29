“It's just not on people's agenda, but it should be as part of a larger package of reforms that would be aimed at preventing election subversion,” said Rick Hasen, a professor at the University of California at Irvine, who warned before the election that the system was vulnerable to mischief. “People are focused on putting out the fire in front of them, and this isn't on fire right now. But this is really the ideal time to act. We're far out from the next presidential election. You can't game out what's going to help one candidate or another.”