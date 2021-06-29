The story behind these two projects suggests that Duterte sought project partners who would be more amenable and less intrusive to his goals. It’s a pattern observed elsewhere: Indonesian President Jokowi Widodo reportedly opted to work with Chinese partners in the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail because they were willing to invest in a project that might not be profitable. In Malaysia, news reports suggest Prime Minister Najib Razak in 2016 sought Chinese loans to build the East Coast Railway as a way to bail out the 1Malaysia Development Berhad state fund.