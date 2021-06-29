But under New York’s ranked-choice system, the winner may be someone else entirely: former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia.
That was always a possibility, of course, but the city’s first pass at sorting through the cast ballots makes clear just how real that possibility is. You’ll remember how it works. Each voter was able to choose up to five candidates, with the candidate they most wanted to win listed first. If that candidate was eliminated from contention by receiving the least votes, the voter’s ballot shifted to their second-most desired candidate and the votes recounted. If that second candidate was eliminated, the nod goes to the voter’s third-ranked, and so on. It’s complicated, but the idea is both that runoff elections can be eliminated and that the winning candidate is the best reflection of the consensus of the voters.
On Tuesday, the city took a first pass at figuring out how the ranked-choice process would shake out. It’s not yet final, given that there are still nearly 125,000 ballots — about 1-out-of-every-9 votes cast! — remaining to be tallied. But that first pass shows a much closer race than was indicated last Wednesday. Then, Adams had a 9.4-point lead over Wiley, a lead that narrowed by about a half a percentage point even before Tuesday’s trial run of the ranked-choice process thanks to the slow counting of some Election Day votes. After the trial run, Adams’s lead is over Garcia, by less than 2 points.
The round-by-round data provided by the city are a bit clunky, but the available data shows the process working like this.
First, write-in votes are allocated, with most of them moving to the “exhausted” pile — meaning ballots for which there are no more viable candidates. (If you wrote in “Mickey Mouse” and nothing else, your ballot is no longer useful for ranked-choice counting, given that Mickey Mouse, sadly, is not viable.) Then the lowest vote-getter, Aaron Foldenauer, is removed, with his 9,400 votes being reallocated. Then, the votes for Paperboy Love Prince. Then, Isaac Wright Jr.
Over these three rounds, Adams picks up about 1,000 votes, 10 percent of the total. There aren’t many votes to move around, so there aren’t many gains. Wiley, though, picks up twice as many votes as Adams.
As the rounds progress, candidates with more votes are eliminated and their increasingly large number of votes shifted to the remaining crew. By the time it gets to former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, there are a lot of votes to be redistributed — with Garcia getting the plurality.
In fact, that shift of Yang’s votes is why the last two candidates standing are Garcia and Adams. Before Yang is eliminated, Wiley leads Garcia by a bit more than 20,000 votes. When Yang voters’s next picks are counted, Garcia gains a net of about 24,000 more votes than Wiley — moving her into second place and meaning that it’s Wiley’s votes, not hers, that are redistributed.
Since Wiley did well from the outset, there are not only a lot of her votes to redistribute but also probably a lower density of her ballots yet to be exhausted. (After all, people who picked her first still have their second, third, etc. picks to get to.) And Wiley voters liked Garcia more than Adams: Garcia picks up more than 70 percent of Wiley’s support.
Again, this isn’t final. It could be that the absentee votes, for example, include more Yang voters who prefer Wiley to Garcia; a shift of a few thousand votes in that group changes the top two. It could also obviously be the case that the final tally is different, with Adams picking up far fewer or far more votes than he does in the trial run.
The trial run is useful, though, in that it shows how things can shift. For Adams, whose campaign has tried to spin his post-Election Day position as all but insurmountable, the trial run offered a chance to sprinkle Donald-Trump-style question marks all over the place.
It’s fair to be frustrated, but it was always the case that Adams’s lead might erode, even significantly. Adams is raising questions here (including about those tens of thousands of votes that were probably mostly uncounted ballots from the Bronx) that can be adjudicated now before the final counting takes place.
Which, by the way, won’t be for a while. So just as we’ve spent the past week thinking that Adams had a solid, if vulnerable lead over Wiley, we will now spend a week or two thinking that Adams has a narrow, shaky lead over Garcia.
Instead of spending a few weeks watching Adams and Wiley battle for the final nomination, with Garcia — perhaps New York Democrats’ optimal candidate — watching from the sidelines.