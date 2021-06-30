What sets Pew’s analysis apart from other examinations of the demographics of the electorate is that it validates the respondents to its polling as actual voters. In other words, this isn’t simply a survey in which people identify themselves as supporters of Biden or Donald Trump; these are people who actually voted and identify themselves that way. What’s more, it is able to identify nonvoters, giving a sense of who didn’t come out to vote in both 2016 and 2020.
It’s a lot of data, broken out into scores of demographic categories. Here, for example, is a comparison of the margin of support among demographic groups with the density of those groups in the electorate. So, for example: Nearly 9 in 10 voters were nonveterans, and they preferred Biden by a narrow margin — that’s the dot at the top of the chart, just to the left of the centerline.
Pew also compared 2020 and 2016 margins to identify where there were statistically significant changes in voter preferences. So, for example, among White voters, one of the largest voting blocs, the vote went from 54 to 39 percent for Trump in 2016 to 55 to 43 percent for Trump in 2020. Since there are so many White voters, that four-point increase in support for the Democrat was significant.
(Note that the percentages overlap: Whites made up 72 percent of 2020 voters among racial groups and men 48 percent, while White men made up 35 percent of the electorate when combining race and gender.)
We can see from the chart that while Trump won men, he lost women by a larger margin. While he won Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, he lost Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents with that group seeing a significant shift to the left since 2016. (Biden won 94 percent of these votes, compared to Clinton’s 89 percent.) Trump lost independents overall by a healthy margin.
That is itself important. If we compare turnout to the change in margin since 2016, you see that Whites, while still preferring Trump, shifted to the left over the past four years. Suburbanites shifted by more than 10 points; men by nearly that much. White women shifted to Trump, but White men shifted more to the left. Black and Hispanic voters shifted to Trump, but they made up far less of the electorate than did Whites.
This has been one of the most remarked-upon aspects of the 2020 election, of course, this shift among non-Whites to Trump. Pew’s analysis shows that, in fact, Biden benefited more from White votes than Clinton, with 1 percent more of his support coming from that group. Three percent less of his support came from Hispanics than did Clinton’s. Trump saw an equivalent same drop in density of Whites in his base of support even as he gained among other racial groups.
How does Biden gain 1 percent White support while Trump loses 3 percent? Remember that we’re talking about the composition of Biden’s 81 million votes and Trump’s 74 million after the surge in turnout in 2020. Trump earned 7 to 8 million more votes from Whites than he got in 2016, according to the Pew analysis, while Biden picked up nearly 10 million. At the same time, nonvoters were more likely to be White than they were in 2016, a year when turnout was down among some non-White voting groups relative to 2012.
We can compare the shift from 2016 to 2020 another way. The graph below shows the margin in 2016 on the vertical axis — higher means more support for Trump that year. On the horizontal axis is the margin in 2020. So a circle in the top right quarter of the graph is a demographic that backed Trump in both 2016 and 2020. A circle in the top left flipped from Trump to Biden. The diagonal line clarifies those shifts: circles whose centers are above that line are demographics that shifted to the left since 2016.
One group shifted from backing Clinton to backing Trump: women with some college experience (though not a degree). Ten groups shifted from Trump to Biden. Forty-six of the 84 demographic groups for which Pew calculated both 2016 and 2020 data shifted to the left.
This view shows another pattern. Groups like rural voters and White evangelical Protestants, key bases of support for Trump, shifted more in his direction in 2020. Moderate Republicans, though, shifted away from him. Biden was aided by that cluster of groups at lower left, mostly Democrats and liberal voters. They shifted to the left since 2016 while equivalent partisan groups on the right were more likely to stay where they were.
Here you can again see how Hispanic voters shifted to Trump. That shift among Hispanics and Black voters is why the urban vote shifted away from the Democrats since 2016. But the shift to the left among suburbanites more than made up for it.
Pew did a similar analysis for the 2018 midterms. That shift among suburban voters was apparent then, too. This is a reminder of a central part of Biden’s success: Many voters simply didn’t like Trump and wanted to vote against him. A lot of suburbanites who were lukewarm on Trump in 2016 turned against him by 2018 and stayed opposed in 2020. And that shift, which overlapped with a softening of Trump support among Whites, is largely why Joe Biden is president.