Hotez: We absolutely can get to the bottom of this, and we should, and we actually have to if we are going to prevent a fourth major coronavirus pandemic in the next few years. This is already our third one. We need to understand at a granular level how these viruses emerge from bats and other zoonotic animal reservoirs and what are the mechanisms by which they’re transferred to over to people. There is a way to do it, and that is to have an international team of scientists together with Chinese scientists working for over a year in central China, collecting blood and virus samples from bats, from other animal reservoirs and people doing it as serious outbreak investigation. And until we do that, we are destined to have another major coronavirus pandemic in the next few years.