So what can international advocates do to effectively support LGBTI rights in Hungary? Tamás Dombos, sociologist and project coordinator at Háttér, told me, “LGBTQI organizations in Hungary need funds to keep their struggle alive against the law.” Dombos also wants German activists to press companies, such as German Telekom, to stop supporting LGBTI rights selectively: displaying rainbows Pride on their Western European platforms while leaving them off in Eastern Europe. Pressing corporations to be more uniformly supportive could have an effect in Hungary, as has happened when U.S. advocates pushed corporations to speak out against anti-gay or anti-trans laws in U.S. states.