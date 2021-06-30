All this suggests that there are three relevant factors determining whether lower-income countries can escape this pattern. The first is whether they question what legal scholar Tsilly Dagan calls the “tax treaties myth.” My research shows how policymakers often think — without evidence — that they must go along with OECD tax standards if they want to attract investment. The second is the strength of their technical experts, who need to be able to develop a critical perspective on OECD standards, knowing their policymakers and politicians will support that position. The final question is whether countries can consolidate Global South-South cooperation, already emerging through the G-24 and African Tax Administration Forum. If these three elements fall into place, as has begun to happen in tax cooperation at the United Nations, the great power monopoly may finally topple.