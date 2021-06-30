Here’s what to know:
Analysis: Elizabeth Warren calls on watchdog to probe Google for alleged advertising abuses
Sen. Elizabeth Warren is calling on a federal watchdog to investigate Google for alleged abusive behavior in advertising, potentially adding to the tech giant’s regulatory woes.
The Democratic senator from Massachusetts, however, isn’t turning to the Justice Department, which already brought a historic antitrust case against the search giant. She wants the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to take on the case, arguing that the largely unregulated world of online advertising could fall under the jurisdiction of the country’s top derivative markets cop.
Inspector general overseeing federal housing agency resigns, months after watchdog report finds abuse of authority
The inspector general overseeing the Federal Housing Finance Agency resigned Tuesday, two months after a scathing watchdog report alleged that she abused her authority, retaliated against employees and blocked an investigation into her conduct.
In April, an investigation by a special panel — known as the Integrity Committee — sent a report to the White House about Laura Wertheimer, the inspector general overseeing FHFA, who was nominated by President Barack Obama in 2014.
The report noted years of complaints against Wertheimer and other staff members, and it ultimately concluded that “misconduct of this nature warrants consideration of substantial disciplinary action, up to and including removal.”
Fact Checker: Rep. Stefanik’s flawed comparison on border apprehensions since 2000
“May was the third straight month of 170,000 apprehensions, which hasn’t occurred since 2000.”
— Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), in a news conference, June 29, 2021
Stefanik, the No. 3 leader for House Republicans, said President Biden “has failed to secure our southern border.” She pointed to monthly apprehensions carried out by U.S. immigration officials and indicated that the numbers are reaching peak levels last seen in 2000.
But the comparison she makes is not apples to apples.
Analysis: March for Our Lives launches new campaign to defund police in schools
March for Our Lives — the student-led activism group that formed in the wake of the 2018 school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Fla. — is launching a coordinated, multistate campaign on Wednesday to advocate for removing police presence from schools.
The campaign, dubbed “Peace without Police: Schools Need Care Not Cops,” calls for the removal and defunding of School Resource Officers (SROs) and reinvestment into counselors, mental health professionals, after school programming, and additional educational resources.
A recent study conducted by the Violence Project shows that deaths in school shootings where an armed officer is present are more likely than when an officer isn’t present.
Elections board in New York says it mistakenly included test ballots in tally for mayoral race
The counting of ballots in the New York mayoral race took a turn for the chaotic, with the city Board of Elections announcing late Tuesday that it had mistakenly included 135,000 test vote records in an initial tally.
Earlier Tuesday, the board released updated numbers showing that Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams’s lead in the Democratic primary had narrowed, with former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia pulling into a close second place.
But hours later, the city’s Board of Elections cast those results into question, saying there was a “discrepancy” in the vote tally. Without providing details, it asked candidates and the public to “have patience.”
By Tuesday night, the board had removed all of the unofficial results from its website and replaced them with a message stating, “Unofficial Rank Choice Results Starting on June 30.”
Then, around 10:30 p.m., came the announcement of the mistaken counting of test ballots.
“Board staff has removed all test ballot images from the system and will upload election night results, cross-referencing against election night reporting software for verification,” the board said on its Twitter account. “The cast vote record will be re-generated and the [ranked-choice voting] rounds will be re-tabulated.”
Trump heading to U.S.-Mexico border, where he is expected to attack Biden’s immigration policies
Former president Donald Trump plans to accelerate his return to the public arena Wednesday with a trip to McAllen, Tex., where he is expected to attack Biden’s immigration policies and tout his administration’s efforts to erect a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Trump is slated to be joined by some Republican House members and by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who has vowed to use state and private donations to continue building barriers on the border.
Trump has started holding large-scale political rallies again as he eyes a possible comeback bid in 2024.
At a rally Saturday in Wellington, Ohio, Trump claimed credit for the decision of Vice President Harris to visit the border the day before in El Paso.
“Kamala Harris, your vice president, only went to the border yesterday for the one simple reason: that I announced that I was going,” Trump told the crowd. “If I didn’t do that, I don’t know if she was ever going to go.”
Biden expected to announce temporary pay raise for federal firefighters as he meets with Western governors
Biden plans to host a virtual meeting of governors from Western states Wednesday to discuss steps to combat what is shaping up as a brutal wildfire season, including a measure to temporarily raise pay for federal firefighters to at least $15 an hour.
At the meeting, which comes amid a severe heat wave in the Pacific Northwest, Biden will “discuss the devastating intersection of drought, heat, and wildfires in the Western United States, and strengthening prevention, preparedness and response efforts for this wildfire season,” according to a White House advisory.
Pay for new federal firefighters typically starts at $11 to $14 an hour, according to the Interior Department.
“That’s going to end in my administration,” Biden said during a visit last week to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a briefing on natural disasters. “That’s a ridiculously low salary to pay federal firefighters.”
Wednesday’s meeting is expected to include Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D), California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon (R), New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D), Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R), Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D), Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D).
On narrow vote, Supreme Court leaves CDC ban on evictions in place
The Supreme Court voted 5 to 4 on Tuesday night to leave in place the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s ban on evictions, imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and prevent homelessness.
The ban has just been extended another month, until the end of July, and the Biden administration said it will end then.
A group of landlords, real estate companies and real estate trade associations in Alabama and Georgia convinced U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich in the spring that the CDC lacked authority to impose the moratorium.
Democrats win meager GOP support for post-Trump effort to shield inspectors general
The House passed a comprehensive package of reforms Tuesday to protect inspectors general from being fired or otherwise prevented from doing their jobs, a measure inspired by President Donald Trump’s pattern of ousting the agency watchdogs who challenged him.
The 221-to-182 vote fell almost completely along party lines, heralding a long and difficult road ahead for congressional Democrats as they attempt a variety of initiatives to prevent future presidents from silencing their critics and punishing their enemies with as much impunity as Trump did.
Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, summarized the package Tuesday as an effort to “protect IGs from being fired simply for doing their jobs” and said it was a needed remedy after “the previous administration bullied, sidelined and retaliated against multiple IGs.”
South Dakota governor sending National Guard to Mexico border on mission funded by GOP megadonor
South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R) will deploy up to 50 National Guard troops to the southern U.S. border, her office said Tuesday, with a highly unusual caveat — the mission will be funded by a “private donation” from an out-of-state GOP megadonor billionaire.
The Guard members will deploy in response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s plea to augment border security with law enforcement resources from other states, Noem’s office said in a statement.
Like Abbott (R), Noem is a close ally of former president Donald Trump, whose focus on illegal immigration spurred his controversial deployment of military personnel to the U.S.-Mexico border and remains a pillar of the Republican Party’s political platform. In a statement, she blasted the Biden administration over its immigration policies, which Trump and fellow conservatives have denounced as weak and ineffective.
Rep. Gosar denies knowledge of fundraiser with group that promotes white nationalist ideas despite invitation for the event
Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) denied Tuesday that he plans to attend a fundraiser this week with a group that promotes white nationalist ideas, despite an invitation for the event circulating online that features the congressman and Nick Fuentes, a far-right operative who leads America First.
Gosar has previously attended events with Fuentes and appeared to defend the fundraiser in a tweet Monday night when he wrote: “Not sure why anyone is freaking out. I’ll say this: there are millions of Gen Z, Y and X conservatives. They believe in America First. They will not agree 100% on every issue. No group does. We will not let the left dictate our strategy, alliances and efforts. Ignore the left.”
But on Tuesday, Gosar denied any knowledge of the fundraiser when asked about the invitation featuring a photo of him with Fuentes.
House votes to repeal military authorizations dating to Gulf War, Cold War
The House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to repeal two decades-old measures authorizing American military action in the Middle East, in a rare bipartisan gesture of what one senior Democrat called “good legislative housekeeping.”
Congress needs “to take seriously its responsibility over war and peace” and “recall and repeal authorities when their usefulness has passed, ” Rep. Gregory W. Meeks (D-N.Y.), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said during a floor debate this week.
The top Republican on the panel, Rep. Michael McCaul (Tex.), agreed. “This is an example of how we can work together to clean up these old AUMFs,” he said, using the shorthand for authorization for use of military force. McCaul said there was “no reason” to leave such fully defunct authorizations “on the books.”