The lesson from Antrim County, though, is that no mistake — however obvious, however quickly admitted and however quickly remedied — can avoid being looped into conspiracy theories. It is the very nature of conspiracy theories that they apply a twist to reality to fit the needed purpose, so the miscount in Antrim has become a staple of arguments that voting in that county (run by Republicans and won by Trump, by the way) and in Michigan and in the United States is tainted, corrupt and illegitimate. That something non-ideal happened somewhere is used as evidence that therefore lots of things that were intentionally dishonest happened everywhere — or, at least, in places that Joe Biden won, giving him his margin of victory.