For some inexplicable reason, the city’s Board of Elections (BOE) decided on Tuesday to run through how that ranked-choice system would work using the ballots it had received and counted. That tally showed Adams’s lead narrowing — and the second-place slot shifting from lawyer and activist Maya Wiley to former city sanitation director Kathryn Garcia. But while that trial run of ranked-choice voting did reveal generally how the eventual results might shift, it didn’t offer much insight into how that shift might occur, given that there are still more than 124,000 absentee ballots to count. That’s about 10 percent of all the votes cast — an obviously significant number.
Then things got worse. It turns out that the results the city released also included a number of dummy ballots, used to test the system — ballots that should not have been included in the initial count. The mistake was caught soon after the trial-run results were announced, so the Board of Elections ended up pulling its totals and announcing its mistake.
No observer of New York City politics was surprised to learn that the Board of Elections had messed things up. It’s common knowledge that the board is at best inept, as a report from the city’s local paper documented in late October. The city’s politics broadly are byzantine and dishonest, often relying on a system of patronage that those in power — generally the system’s beneficiaries — are loath to challenge. It’s an embarrassing situation, but usually one that does its embarrassing thing out of the spotlight of national attention. A mayor’s race in the country’s most populous city, though, tends to draw a spotlight.
It will still be a few weeks before we know who won the primary, given that those absentee ballots (which are likely to aid Garcia) need to be counted. But in the meantime, the snafu at the BOE has been seized upon by allies of former president Donald Trump as evidence that elections in Democratic areas are corrupt and dishonest, just as Trump has been claiming for months.
For example:
And, for example:
Look, it is obviously the case that there is no connection between reality and Trump’s insistence that the 2020 election was stolen. For nearly eight months, he and his allies have been trying to claim that rampant fraud occurred and that they have the evidence to prove it, without actually providing credible evidence and without offering any reason to assume that the claims of rampant fraud are worth taking seriously.
But it is nonetheless worth explaining why this argument is no better.
There is an apt analogy between what happened in New York City on Tuesday and the 2020 election. That error was akin to the miscounted ballots in Michigan’s Antrim County, an error that election administrators quickly caught and corrected. In that case, a change to the ballot wasn’t accounted for properly, so vote tallies were shifted between candidates. It’s as though you announced the order of horses in a race and, at the last second, slotted a new horse in the middle, shifting all the numbers. Suddenly, all the existing bets get wonky — a correctable but embarrassing mistake.
According to the BOE — which, again, is a mess, so assume that this might also change — the mistake on Tuesday was similarly technical. It was a thing that should not have happened, but did, and officials announced the mistake and are correcting it. It was not some effort to throw the election. Unlike in Antrim County, these weren’t even intended to be final results! If the idea was to somehow allocate a number of ballots to all the candidates and hope no one would notice, it seems weird to inject them in a preliminary trial run of the results.
If the argument is that mistakes are made, sure. Fair. Trump spent months trying to parlay the Democratic Party’s goofy Iowa caucuses flub into proof of fraud, too, and that was a bigger mess than what happened in New York City. But that, too, was a function of a new system and ineptitude, not of any demonstrated malfeasance.
The lesson from Antrim County, though, is that no mistake — however obvious, however quickly admitted and however quickly remedied — can avoid being looped into conspiracy theories. It is the very nature of conspiracy theories that they apply a twist to reality to fit the needed purpose, so the miscount in Antrim has become a staple of arguments that voting in that county (run by Republicans and won by Trump, by the way) and in Michigan and in the United States is tainted, corrupt and illegitimate. That something non-ideal happened somewhere is used as evidence that therefore lots of things that were intentionally dishonest happened everywhere — or, at least, in places that Joe Biden won, giving him his margin of victory.
What Trump supporters are doing is operating from the assumption that the election was corrupt and elevating any evidence at hand that bolsters that broad premise, even if the details don’t fit. That New York City’s Board of Elections is a mess and is sketchy, that the BOE flubbed its trial run — these are heralded as examples that every election (and specifically last November’s) exists under a cloud. Just as Donald Trump Jr. once compared immigrants to poisoned Skittles to heighten the sense of danger they posed, he now elevates a corrected miscount in a practice vote-count to heighten the sense that his father lost by something fewer than 7 million votes nationally.
The Board of Elections is a mess, and New York City should address that. This is not a new or unique sentiment, and it is a sentiment that is being expressed vocally now only because there’s another reason to, not because it has just emerged.
But luckily that entity is the exception. The vast majority of election administration bodies in the country did a good job both counting votes in November and preventing any illegal votes in the weeks prior. It’s not clear who won New York’s Democratic primary. It’s very clear who won the presidency.