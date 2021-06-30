Since July 2020, 128 people have been arrested for alleged violations of the NSL, and 65 of them have been charged. These actions include such high-profile cases as that of the media mogul Jimmy Lai, owner of Apple Daily, and 47 pro-democracy activists involved in last year’s primary. Anyone accused of NSL offenses is investigated by the National Security Department, a special unit within the Hong Kong police, in a separate legal process in which Hong Kong’s chief executive and secretary of justice handpick the prosecutors and judges. The process does not offer such procedural protections as the possibility of bail, a public trial and a jury trial, which were normally available under Hong Kong’s previous legal system. Many have been detained while awaiting trial, with the longest detention lasting more than eight months.