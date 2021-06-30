But history suggests it’s also quite possibly the time when we get some clarity about the future makeup of the court — and particularly the all-important question about whether Justice Stephen G. Breyer will retire.
Conservatives built a historic majority on the court during the Trump presidency thanks to the timing of a retirement (Anthony M. Kennedy) and a non-retirement (Ruth Bader Ginsburg) along with some bare-knuckle political gamesmanship (Antonin Scalia). Ginsburg’s refusal to heed calls to retire when Democrats controlled her replacement process, in particular, has led to a more forceful “Breyer retire” movement.
The idea is simple: Democrats have been getting crushed in this process in recent years, and if the liberal 82-year old Breyer stays on the court much longer, it risks a reprise — and perhaps an even more conservative court. The possibility that Democrats wouldn’t be able to replace Breyer looms large, given that they have only 50 Senate votes right now and midterm elections as in 2022 are usually tough on a president’s party.
If Breyer were to retire, history suggests it could come relatively quickly. That’s because 10 of the last 11 justices to retire from the court either announced their retirement at the end of a term or made their retirements effective then. The only exception is William Brennan, who announced his immediate retirement on July 20, 1990, due to health issues. Even that one, though, came shortly after the term ended.
In total, 9 of the 11 either announced their retirement or retired in a brief, two-week period between June 17 and July 1.
The other exception besides Brennan to that brief window was Justice Harry Blackmun, but only because he decided to stick around between his retirement announcement in April and the confirmation of his successor in early August. But the effect was the same: Like some others, he announced his impending retirement early and left shortly after the term was over.
This, of course, doesn’t mean that it’s this particular end of term that determines whether Breyer retires sometime during the Biden administration or when Democrats have a Senate majority. But it’s the first one since Democrats won back control of both the Senate and the presidency, and the last six retirements have come at a time in which the party more aligned with the retiring justice controlled both (which doesn’t seem like a coincidence).
It’s also a crucial one for reasons we’ve discussed previously in this space. Basically, history suggests it’s far from certain that Democrats will even retain their effective majority through 2022. Senators die, scandals and resignations happen, and all it takes is the wrong Democratic senator to succumb to one of those possibilities:
From there, it would depend on where that vacancy arose. But there are plenty of candidates for moving Democrats out of the majority.Of the 50 senators who caucus with the Democrats, about one-third (14) come from states where a Republican governor could appoint a GOP senator to replace them (nine) or where there would be no appointee before a special election could be held (five).Of those 14, seven are at least 70 years old.
And Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) hasn’t been shy about suggesting he might not confirm Biden’s Supreme Court picks at all if Republicans regain the majority. McConnell refused to replace Scalia when Barack Obama was in office, citing the fact that it was a presidential election year, but he recently indicated he might also not confirm a replacement if there were a vacancy before 2024.
In other words, time is of the essence. If Breyer doesn’t announce his retirement Thursday or in the coming days, history suggests he would probably stick it out through the next Supreme Court term. And that would understandably make Democrats very nervous, given how tenuous their ability to replace him is.