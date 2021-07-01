The bipartisan infrastructure deal that the White House and lawmakers struck last week includes $579 billion in new spending to rebuild roads and bridges, improve public transit systems and invest in broadband infrastructure, according to the White House. The agreement is a quarter of President Biden’s initial $2.65 trillion American Jobs Plan, which included several Democratic priorities not traditionally considered part of core U.S. infrastructure.

How the infrastructure plans stack up Biden's American Jobs Plan Bipartisan infrastructure deal New core infrastructure spending included in both plans $157B $154B $109B $111B $55B $15B 0 Electric vehicles Roads, bridges and major projects Water infrastructure $100B $82B $73B $77B $65B $49B 0 Broadband Power infrastructure Public transit $74B $66B $47B $47B $25B $25B 0 Infrastructure resiliency Passenger and freight rail Airports $24B $19B $17B $16B $11B $1B 0 Reconnecting communities Ports and waterways Road safety $16B $16B $5B $3B 0 Orphan wells/ abandoned mines Western water storage Priorities excluded from bipartisan deal The deal does not include $1.7 trillion in additional spending outlined in Biden's initial proposal. $566B $424B $400B $326B $0 $0 $0 $0 0 Housing, schools and buildings Long-term care Tax credits (including clean energy) R&D and manufacturing Funding in bipartisan plan only The deal includes some things that were not in Biden's initial proposal $20B $5B $0 $0 0 Financing authority Superfund remediation

Among core infrastructure projects, electric vehicle funding took the biggest hit from $157 billion to $15 billion. Significant cuts were made to other items such as water infrastructure and broadband investment as well. Biden included $24 billion in his plan to fund reconnecting neighborhoods cut off by the Interstate Highway System, but the bipartisan deal dedicates only $1 billion.

Liberals have criticized Biden for agreeing to a plan that had key campaign promises stripped out. About $1.7 trillion combined for housing, schools and buildings, long-term care, tax credits, research, development and manufacturing are not part of the agreement.

Democrats hope to pass a separate bill to make up the difference using a process that would allow them to bypass Republican opposition.



Climate activists rally in favor of a climate-first infrastructure bill near the White House on June 30. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The president has struggled to balance demands for bipartisanship from moderate Democrats and Republicans and for liberal priorities from more left-wing Democrats.

“If this is the only thing that comes to me, I’m not signing it,” Biden said in announcing the deal from the East Room of the White House. Afterward, he clarified in a statement that he didn’t mean it when he said he wouldn’t sign a bipartisan deal unless it was accompanied by a broader and more liberal bill.

Experts say several measures to generate revenue in the bipartisan proposal employ hazy budget math and are unlikely to pay for the plan.

Major differences remain within both parties about what the spending priorities should be and how to define infrastructure.

Source: Cost estimates from the White House and Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.