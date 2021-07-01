The bipartisan infrastructure deal that the White House and lawmakers struck last week includes $579 billion in new spending to rebuild roads and bridges, improve public transit systems and invest in broadband infrastructure, according to the White House. The agreement is a quarter of President Biden’s initial $2.65 trillion American Jobs Plan, which included several Democratic priorities not traditionally considered part of core U.S. infrastructure.
How the infrastructure plans stack up
Biden’s American Jobs Plan
Bipartisan infrastructure deal
New core infrastructure spending included in both plans
$157B
$154B
$109B
$111B
$55B
$15B
0
Electric vehicles
Roads, bridges
and major projects
Water
infrastructure
$100B
$82B
$73B
$77B
$65B
$49B
0
Broadband
Power
infrastructure
Public transit
$74B
$66B
$47B
$47B
$25B
$25B
0
Infrastructure resiliency
Passenger and
freight rail
Airports
$24B
$19B
$17B
$16B
$11B
$1B
0
Reconnecting
communities
Ports and
waterways
Road safety
$16B
$16B
$5B
$3B
0
Orphan wells/
abandoned mines
Western water
storage
Priorities excluded from
bipartisan deal
The deal does not include $1.7 trillion in additional spending outlined in Biden’s initial proposal.
$566B
$424B
$400B
$326B
$0
$0
$0
$0
0
Housing,
schools
and buildings
Long-term care
Tax credits
(including
clean energy)
R&D and
manufacturing
Funding in bipartisan plan only
The deal includes some things that were not in Biden’s initial proposal
$20B
$5B
$0
$0
0
Financing
authority
Superfund
remediation
Among core infrastructure projects, electric vehicle funding took the biggest hit from $157 billion to $15 billion. Significant cuts were made to other items such as water infrastructure and broadband investment as well. Biden included $24 billion in his plan to fund reconnecting neighborhoods cut off by the Interstate Highway System, but the bipartisan deal dedicates only $1 billion.
Liberals have criticized Biden for agreeing to a plan that had key campaign promises stripped out. About $1.7 trillion combined for housing, schools and buildings, long-term care, tax credits, research, development and manufacturing are not part of the agreement.
Democrats hope to pass a separate bill to make up the difference using a process that would allow them to bypass Republican opposition.
The president has struggled to balance demands for bipartisanship from moderate Democrats and Republicans and for liberal priorities from more left-wing Democrats.
“If this is the only thing that comes to me, I’m not signing it,” Biden said in announcing the deal from the East Room of the White House. Afterward, he clarified in a statement that he didn’t mean it when he said he wouldn’t sign a bipartisan deal unless it was accompanied by a broader and more liberal bill.
[Biden tries to move beyond flubbed rollout of infrastructure deal]
Experts say several measures to generate revenue in the bipartisan proposal employ hazy budget math and are unlikely to pay for the plan.
Major differences remain within both parties about what the spending priorities should be and how to define infrastructure.
Source: Cost estimates from the White House and Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.