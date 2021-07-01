Search-and-rescue efforts at the site of the condominium collapse in Surfside, Fla., were paused just after 2 a.m. this morning because of “structural concerns” about the standing portion of Champlain Towers South.“The pause is ongoing, and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said authorities are doing ‘everything we can to ensure that the safety of our first responders is paramount and to continue our search-and-rescue operation as soon as it’s safe to do so,’” Paulina Firozi and Lateshia Beachum report. “Miami-​Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said there were concerns about the stability of the building. Those concerns included a ‘large column hanging from the structure that could fall and cause damage to the support columns’ in the garage area, and ‘slight movement’ in concrete floor slabs that could ‘cause additional failure of the building.’ ... Cominsky said he does not have a time frame as to when search operations will continue.”