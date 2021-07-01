Oklahoma’s Medicaid expansion goes into effect today.
It’s been a full year since voters approved a ballot question altering the state constitution to expand Medicaid, bucking nearly a decade of opposition from GOP governors. Starting today, Oklahomans earning up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level (about $36,000 for a family of four) can sign up for SoonerCare, the state’s Medicaid program.
This makes Oklahoma the 39th state with Medicaid expansion, the fifth to approve it at the ballot box — and an outlier among southern states, who have largely rejected expansion although the federal government covers 90 percent of the costs for the expansion enrollees.
It’s a big deal for the Biden administration, which has made Medicaid expansion one of its top priorities. So it’s not surprising that Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra will pay a visit to Oklahoma today to mark the occasion.
Accompanied by Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, he’ll meet with Cherokee Nation leaders and officials in Tulsa, according to a Department of Health and Human Services news release.
Oklahoma voters didn’t even know extra federal funds would be on the table when they voted to expand Medicaid.
The ballot question came nine months before they were provided through the American Rescue Plan that President Biden signed in March. In return for expanding Medicaid, states can pocket a 5 percent increase in federal payments for their traditional enrollees — an enticement Democrats hope will bring more states on board.
The extra funds last just two years; if Congress didn’t extend the funding, the federal match would go back to previous levels. But the immediate rewards are tangible: Oklahoma will get $860 million more in federal funds over two years, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimated.
Missouri could collect even more extra money.
But there, the story of Medicaid expansion is fraught, as state legislators earlier this year refused to carry out the intent of voters.
The state approved a ballot initiative last year to expand Medicaid. But the state legislature still had to provide the state part of the funding, and the Republican-led House and Senate didn’t include it in a budget bill signed in May by Gov. Mike Parson.
Parson had previously proposed funding for the expansion in his budget proposal. But he ultimately notified the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that his administration was withdrawing its plans to expand the program over the lack of dollars.
“I think I’ve been pretty open all along about that,” Parson told reporters at the time. “I didn’t support it originally. But when the people of this state voted for it, I put it in the budget. I think that was my job as the governor. But I also think the priority is the legislature has to fund it. There’s no other way around that. So when they simply didn’t do that, there weren't a lot of choices left.”
Several state residents filed a lawsuit to force Missouri to go forward with expansion — but that hasn’t worked so far. Last week, Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled that the ballot initiative didn’t actually require the state to appropriate funds for expansion. The case will next go before the Missouri Supreme Court.
If Missouri never ends up expanding Medicaid, it will miss out on considerable federal funds.
Even before Congress hung a carrot with the incentive funds, expanded Medicaid may have been budget-neutral for Missouri or even saved money, according to an analysis by Washington University in St. Louis. That’s for two reasons: The federal government would cover most of the cost for the new enrollees, and some expensive patients the state was already paying for would be switched to this expansion population.
But now Missouri is eligible for an extra $1.15 billion from the incentive funds, which means that over the next two years the state would definitely benefit financially from expansion.
The situation has led to deep frustration by advocates, who had worked hard to get the Medicaid question on the ballot only to see their plans derailed.
“Passage of the American Rescue Plan Act has made it quite clear that Missouri can accomplish Medicaid expansion without additional state expenditures,” the National Health Law Program said in a statement yesterday. "We strongly urge the court to respect the will of the voters and ensure that the state expands its Medicaid program."
Ahh, oof and ouch
AHH: Biden is ramping up anti-cancer initiatives.
Biden has named Danielle Carnival, a veteran of the cancer moonshot during the Obama administration, to oversee a new version of that effort, The Post’s Laurie McGinley reports.
Carnival, a neuroscientist and chief executive of an ALS nonprofit, will serve as a senior adviser to Eric Lander, the director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
“The announcement signals a ramping up of administration activity on the cancer front,” Laurie writes.
Biden, during a February visit to Pfizer’s vaccine manufacturing facility in Michigan, said, “I want you to know that, once we beat covid, we’re going to do everything we can to end cancer as we know it.”
Biden has also asked Congress for $6.5 billion to fund a new agency, called Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, to propel breakthrough treatments for cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The proposal has faced some controversy over whether it should be housed at the National Institutes of Health or should exist as a stand-alone agency.
OOF: States are stepping up a push to regulate pharmacy middlemen.
More than 100 bills regulating pharmacy benefit managers have been introduced in 42 states this year, according to the National Academy for State Health Policy. At least a dozen states have adopted new oversight laws.
“The flood of bills comes after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling late last year backed Arkansas’ right to enforce rules on the companies,” Kaiser Health News’s Katheryn Houghton reports. “But it’s not yet clear how much money consumers will save immediately, if at all.”
Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, act as brokers between drug manufacturers, insurers and pharmacies. They tout their ability to pit drug companies against one another to negotiate lower prices, but they’ve come under scrutiny from lawmakers who question how much of the savings actually get passed on to consumers.
Many of the bills targeting PBMs seek to pull back the curtain on drug-pricing negotiations, but it’s unclear whether this alone will be enough to result in savings for patients.
“There’s really not a clear answer on what types of policies will necessarily bring down spending,” Elizabeth Seeley, an expert in health-care payment systems at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told KHN. “Because you have to also ask the question of ‘spending for who?’ ”
OUCH: The latest coronavirus vaccine, CureVac, logged disappointing results.
“Hopes had been high for CureVac’s shots, which use messenger RNA technology similar to the highly effective Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines but comes with easier storage requirements,” The Post’s Carolyn Y. Johnson reports.
The final analysis, however, found the vaccine was only 48 percent effective in preventing people from falling ill with at least one symptom of covid-19.
“CureVac laid out a possible path to salvage its vaccine, emphasizing its utility in people 18 to 60 years old. In that age group, overall efficacy was 53 percent, with much stronger protection against moderate and severe cases of illness. For people in that group, it completely protected against hospitalization and death, and offered 77 percent protection against moderate and severe disease,” Carolyn reports.
CureVac does not plan on seeking emergency authorization in the United States.
More in coronavirus news
Even with coronavirus shots widely available, the quest for new vaccines continues.
“In dozens of academic institutions, government laboratories and companies, the pace of work hasn’t relented. If anything, it feels busier to many scientists working on second-generation vaccines, variant-proof boosters or the ultimate goal — a vaccine that would work against multiple coronaviruses and stop future pandemics,” Carolyn reports.
But the work is challenging. With authorized shots widely available, the pool of potential clinical trial participants has shrunk. And most major pharmaceutical companies have already lined up behind one of the existing vaccines.
Second-generation vaccines may distinguish themselves by providing immunity against a wider array of variants, and the techniques scientists are using could be used to fight different pathogens in the future.
“Scientists working on vaccines today have a different mind-set from a year ago. The first round of vaccines quelled the virus remarkably well, but did not eradicate the threat. They have primarily been used in rich countries. Now, scientists need variant-proof vaccines and enough of them to reach the whole world,” Carolyn writes.
States diverge widely in vaccination rates.
The U.S. will fall short of Biden’s target of administering at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine to 70 percent of adults by July 4.
But at least 20 states have already hit the benchmark, The Post's Naema Ahmed and Nick Kirkpatrick report. New Hampshire vaccinated 70 percent of adults in the states by mid-April, and was followed a couple weeks later by Massachusetts and Vermont. Washington, D.C. and New York hit the target earlier this month.
But at the current rate, some states will not reach the 70 percent threshold for months. Texas is set to hit 70 percent in September, while Mississippi could take another year at its current rate.
A clear partisan divide emerges: All of the states that have already hit the benchmark voted for Biden in the last presidential election. All but one of the 15 states that are expected to reach the threshold in 2022 voted for Trump in the last election.
Elsewhere in health care
Telehealth reform is moving forward with bipartisan support.
“The new momentum is driven by the way Americans quickly embraced remote care during lockdowns, helping cement a permanent role for what had largely been a niche industry,” Politico’s Ben Leonard reports.
One plan, introduced by Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), would permanently extend many of the Medicare payment rules introduced during the pandemic. With 59 co-sponsors in the Senate, Schatz says the bill has the votes to pass, possibly as part of a must-pass spending bill at the end of the year.
But a few key lawmakers have not yet endorsed the legislation. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Tex.), chairman of the House Ways and Means health subcommittee, have not signed on. Doggett has said that he favors a temporary extension of telehealth waivers to allow for more time to gather data.