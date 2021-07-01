What kind of apartment is this? We revealed it is a 7,000-square-foot space — a combination of four penthouse apartments — with what appear to be homeowner’s association fees of nearly $5,000 per month. We later found that the bylaws of the building specifically prohibit condo owners from renting anything less than the entire space — and for not less than six months. In another column, we disclosed that Federal Election Commission filings show that the leadership PAC controlled by McCarthy — Majority Committee PAC, or McPAC — paid one of Luntz’s companies nearly $40,000 in late 2020. Two good-government groups have urged the House Ethics Committee to investigate the arrangement.