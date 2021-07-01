Here’s what to know:
Analysis: Oklahoma is the first state to pocket extra new Medicaid dollars
An enticement of new federal money hasn’t yet furthered Democrats’ efforts to finally get Medicaid expansion in every state.
But one state — Oklahoma — will become the first to start pocketing the extra money provided by Congress. Its voters had already decided to expand the health insurance program before the incentive money was ever on the table.
Oklahoma’s Medicaid expansion takes effect Thursday.
Analysis: As U.S. falls short of Biden’s July 4 vaccination goals, delta variant spreads
The delta variant, a highly infectious strain of the coronavirus, is rapidly spreading through unvaccinated areas. Caseloads and hospitalizations in rural parts of the country are on the rise, and experts are warning of a potential surge this fall — even if 75 percent of the eligible population in the United States is vaccinated.
TLDR: The pandemic is not over.
Top White House officials, including first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, have been traveling the country to counter vaccine skepticism that has stalled vaccination rates. The White House in recent weeks has tamped down expectations that the administration will reach Biden’s goal of getting shots to at least 70 percent of adults by July 4.
Pride in being an American ticks upward, survey finds
Pride in being an American has ticked upward after hitting a historic low last year, driven by a big jump among Democrats, according to a new Gallup survey.
Gallup found that among U.S. adults overall, 69 percent are either “extremely” or “very” proud to be Americans, up from 63 percent last year.
The increase is driven almost entirely by the views of Democrats.
In the latest survey, taken five months after Biden took office, 62 percent of Democrats said they are proud to be Americans. That’s up from 42 percent a year ago.
Numbers among Republicans and independents are virtually unchanged from a year ago. In the new survey, 87 percent of Republicans said they are proud to be Americans, compared to 88 percent a year ago. Among independents, 65 percent said they are proud, compared to 63 percent last year.
According to Gallup, U.S. national pride peaked in the years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, with at least 90 percent of Americans saying they were extremely or very proud between 2002 and 2004.
Supreme Court expected to release term’s final decisions as speculation swirls around possible Breyer retirement
The Supreme Court on Thursday is scheduled to release its final opinions of its term, with decisions expected on cases involving voting rights and charitable donations, as speculation swirls around whether Justice Stephen G. Breyer will retire.
Among the decisions expected is one regarding two Arizona voting rules that a lower court said disadvantage minorities. The Democratic National Committee has argued that the rules violate the federal Voting Rights Act, which prohibits laws that result in racial discrimination.
One Arizona rule rejects ballots cast in the wrong precinct, while another limits people who may deliver another voter’s ballot to a polling place.
The court has also been weighing a challenge to a California law that requires charities to privately disclose their top donors to the state attorney general.
Meanwhile, Breyer, 82, the court’s oldest justice, has been under unprecedented pressure to retire while Democrats have narrow control of the Senate, which must confirm Supreme Court nominees.
Breyer’s exit would also give Biden the chance to make his mark on the court by nominating the first African American female justice and reinforcing the court’s liberal minority.
Breyer was chosen for the court in 1994 by President Bill Clinton, a year after Clinton picked Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg surrenders in criminal case over company’s business dealings
NEW YORK — Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg surrendered to authorities early Thursday after prosecutors secured grand jury indictments against him and former president Donald Trump’s company.
Charges against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization are expected to be unsealed later in the day in New York State Supreme Court, several people familiar with the developments said. On Wednesday, people familiar with the case said the charges were related to allegations of unpaid taxes on benefits for Trump Organization executives.
Weisselberg is the first individual to be charged in connection with a long-running criminal investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. (D), who is now collaborating with New York Attorney General Leticia James (D) to investigate Trump’s business practices.
Biden visiting Florida to console community where condo fell
Biden’s trip to Florida on Thursday in the wake of a deadly condominium building collapse represents the coming together of a figure who has made empathy his political calling card and a situation that calls out for it.
Biden, joined by his wife, Jill Biden, plans to meet with first responders, local officials and families affected by the catastrophe that struck a week ago, claiming the lives of at least 18 people and leaving 145 missing as of Wednesday night.
The president’s visit will bring him face to face with Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a frequent Biden critic and potential future rival for the presidency. Biden will receive a command briefing from DeSantis and other officials Thursday morning, according to the White House. In the afternoon, the president will deliver remarks.
House debates $715 billion transportation and water bill, making its pitch on infrastructure
The House took up a $715 billion transportation and water infrastructure bill late Wednesday, a measure that would stake out the chamber’s position in a debate over how to rebuild the nation’s roads, transit networks, water pipes and sewers.
The package would provide $343 billion for roads, bridges and safety programs, $109 billion for transit agencies and $95 billion for rail. It also includes $117 billion for drinking water programs and $51 billion for wastewater infrastructure.
Much of the debate over infrastructure has played out between Biden and negotiators in the Senate, who outlined a bipartisan plan last week. But Rep. Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.), chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said this week the spending envisioned in that bipartisan plan and the House bill were close enough that he saw the potential for an agreement.
New York City primary meltdown deals new setback to nation’s strained electoral system
The nation’s electoral system, already under strain amid false claims about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, faced a new setback this week as New York City officials acknowledged making critical mistakes tallying votes in the Democratic mayoral primary.
City election officials announced late Tuesday that they had mistakenly included 135,000 test ballots in early tallies, skewing the count and calling into question early unofficial results showing Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams ahead and former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia in a close second place. The Board of Elections removed those results from its website, asked the public to “have patience” and on Wednesday issued an apology that pinned the blame on “human error that could have been avoided.”
The episode called attention to the heavily Democratic city’s long history of shoddy election administration.
Federal judge blocks Florida law that would penalize social media companies
A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a Florida law that would penalize social media companies for blocking a politician’s posts, a blow to conservatives’ efforts to respond to Facebook and other websites’ suspension of former president Donald Trump.
The law was due to go into effect Thursday, but in issuing a preliminary injunction, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle of the Northern District of Florida suggested that the law would be found unconstitutional.
“The plaintiffs are likely to prevail on the merits of their claim that these statutes violate the First Amendment,” Hinkle wrote. “There is nothing that could be severed and survive.”
U.S. arrests more than a dozen in Capitol riot, among the most made public in a single day
More than a dozen arrests in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot were announced or unsealed Wednesday, revealing charges against alleged supporters of extremist right-wing groups including the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and “boogaloo boys” movement, and against individuals accused of attacking the property of news media.
The arrests ranked among the most made public in a single day and came as an alleged Oath Keepers member reached an unexpected plea deal with prosecutors in the largest conspiracy case brought against those accused of obstructing Congress as it met to confirm the 2020 election results.
Trump went to the border to attack Biden — but he mainly talked about himself
PHARR, Tex. — Former president Donald Trump traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border here Wednesday for a trip billed as an opportunity to assail President Biden on immigration — an issue core to Trump’s political identity and one that Republicans view as a weakness for Democrats.
But Trump often got sidetracked from the day’s message, instead launching into grievance-filled rants.
He tried to re-litigate the results of the 2020 election. He questioned whether Biden would pass the mental acuity test that he has often used to boast about his own mental fitness.
And he introduced and provided commentary on most of the more than two dozen House Republicans who traveled to see him at the border, often touting the electoral significance of his endorsements of them.