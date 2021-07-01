On the world Rumsfeld helped build: “Rumsfeld didn’t lack belief, or conviction,” the Intelligencer’s Sarah Jones writes. “He believed in an exceptional America, he believed in the might and power of our armed forces, and he believed, too, that might and power are a kind of permission. A nation should do what it pleases if it can, as long as it’s right — and Rumsfeld’s America was always right. What kind of world did Rumsfeld’s belief help build? On the occasion of his death, this is a question worth asking.”