The court’s 6-3 conservative majority upheld two Arizona voting restrictions that critics claimed were racially discriminatory. One voids ballots cast in the wrong precinct, while the other restricts third parties who can deliver voters’ ballots — a process that Republicans have derisively labeled “ballot harvesting.”
The big question in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, though, was less about whether the restrictions would stand and more about whether the court would use the case to continue chipping away at the 1965 Voting Rights Act (VRA). Even the Biden administration conceded in an unusual letter to the court that it did “not disagree with the conclusion ... that neither Arizona measure violates Section 2’s results test.”
So the court’s reasoning in upholding the restrictions is what matters here. And while it didn’t go as far in limiting the Voting Rights Act as some on the left feared — or as far the court went in 2013 in effectively scrapping an entire section of the law, Section 5, that required states with histories of discrimination to pre-clear election laws with the DOJ — there is no question the ruling will make future legal challenges like the Biden Justice Department’s much more difficult.
For one, it effectively says that the so-called “results test” — i.e. looking at how laws might negatively impact minority groups relative to nonminority groups — shouldn’t be too strictly applied in cases involving alleged vote denial.
“Even neutral regulations may well result in disparities in rates of voting and noncompliance with voting rules,” Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. wrote in the majority opinion. “The mere fact that there is some disparity in impact does not necessarily mean that a system is not equally open or that it does not give everyone an equal opportunity to vote. And small disparities should not be artificially magnified.”
At another point, the ruling acknowledges that the out-of-precinct rule resulted in voiding more minority votes. But it indicates that this disparity and the overall impact were not large enough.
“Of the Arizona counties that reported out-of-precinct ballots in the 2016 general election, a little over 1% of Hispanic voters, 1% of African-American voters, and 1% of Native American voters who voted on election day cast an out-of-precinct ballot,” Alito wrote. “For nonminority voters, the rate was around 0.5%. A procedure that appears to work for 98% or more of voters to whom it applies — minority and nonminority alike — is unlikely to render a system unequally open.”
The new standard effectively means that if a law doesn’t impose more than a “usual burden of voting” and that burden doesn’t more significantly harm minority voters than the types of numbers above, then it’s relatively easy to justify. And crucially, it indicates that those burdens must be judged not necessarily by today’s standards, but by the standards in 1982, when the VRA was last amended. This, very notably, was a time in which virtually all voting was done in person on Election Day. Thus the ruling creates a very high bar for proving such an excessive “burden.”
In the near term, the big question is what impact the ruling might have on the Justice Department’s new lawsuit against Georgia’s voting restrictions. The Justice Department seemed to tailor its lawsuit to get around a potentially adverse ruling in the Arizona case. Rather than focusing on the “results test” — i.e. that the impact of the law is discriminatory — it focused on discriminatory intent.
But intent is more difficult to prove, thanks in part to recent rulings from the court and Alito. What’s more, the court ruled Thursday that a lower court’s ruling that Arizona’s law had discriminatory intent was faulty.
SCOTUSblog summarized the appeals court’s ruling on this back in February:
The court acknowledged that a majority of the state legislature had not necessarily “harbored racial hatred or animosity toward any minority group”; instead, they sincerely ... believed that a ban on ballot harvesting was needed to combat voter fraud. However, the 9th Circuit continued, that sincere belief resulted from (among other things) allegations that were themselves false — allowing the court of appeals to attribute a discriminatory purpose to legislators under a theory known as the “cat’s paw” doctrine.
Effectively, the lower court held that legislators who might not themselves have intended to discriminate might have nonetheless unwittingly taken part in intentional discrimination by voting for restrictions. But the Supreme Court has now rejected this idea.
“The ‘cat’s paw’ theory has no application to legislative bodies,” Alito wrote. “The theory rests on the agency relationship that exists between an employer and a supervisor, but the legislators who vote to adopt a bill are not the agents of the bill’s sponsor or proponents. Under our form of government, legislators have a duty to exercise their judgment and to represent their constituents. It is insulting to suggest that they are mere dupes or tools.”
This would seem to significantly increase the burden in proving intentional discrimination by other lawmakers who vote for such legislation, such as Georgia Republicans.
And critics of such voting restrictions didn’t even try to put a good face on the ruling Thursday.
“When you couple this opinion with the 2008 ruling in the Crawford [v. Marion County Election Board] case, upholding Indiana’s voter ID law against a Fourteenth Amendment equal protection challenge, the 2013 ruling in Shelby County [v. Holder] killing off the preclearance provision of the Voting Rights Act for states with a history of discrimination, and today’s reading of Section 2, the conservative Supreme Court has taken away all the major available tools for going after voting restrictions,” wrote legal scholar Rick Hasen.
The liberal Brennan Center for Justice added: “Today the Supreme Court made it much harder to challenge discriminatory voting laws in court. The justices stopped short of eviscerating the Voting Rights Act, but nevertheless did significant damage to this vital civil rights law and to the freedom to vote.”
And Justice Elena Kagan, in her dissent, wagered that this would indeed open the floodgates to new voting restrictions.
“By declaring some racially discriminatory burdens inconsequential, and by refusing to subject asserted state interests to serious means-end scrutiny,” she wrote, “the majority enables voting discrimination.”