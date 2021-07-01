The new standard effectively means that if a law doesn’t impose more than a “usual burden of voting” and that burden doesn’t more significantly harm minority voters than the types of numbers above, then it’s relatively easy to justify. And crucially, it indicates that those burdens must be judged not necessarily by today’s standards, but by the standards in 1982, when Section 2 of the VRA was amended. This, very notably, was a time in which virtually all voting was done in person on Election Day. Thus the ruling creates a very high bar for proving such an excessive “burden.”