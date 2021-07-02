“Jeff Zients picked up a copy of the ‘National Strategy for the Covid-19 Response and Pandemic Preparedness,’ a bound document clocking in at around three pounds, and dropped it on the table with a loud thud. ‘That’s how we spent the transition, putting together that plan,’ he said, chuckling at his own theatrics,” Ben Terris reports . “To draft this playbook, Zients and his Covid-19 Response Team had considered how to rebuild trust in government, set up mass vaccination sites, reopen schools and deal with racial inequities exacerbated by a global pandemic. One thing Zients hadn’t considered: just how difficult it would be to print the thing.”

“On the first full day of the new administration, Zients and his deputy, Natalie Quillian, circled the block for 45 minutes, unable to figure out how to get past the security that had sprung up after the Jan. 6 insurrection. ... Five months later, Zients’s tone was almost giddy as he and Quillian sat in his West Wing office. ... The reason should be obvious to any American who has gone to a party maskless and carefree in the past few months.”

“‘I’m biased, but I do feel like it’s been a very, very successful effort,’ Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klain, said in a phone interview. Even to an objective observer, the administration has triumphed in its battle against the virus by most metrics — with at least one notable exception: On May 4, Biden set a goal of getting at least one dose of vaccine into 70 percent of U.S. adults by the Fourth of July.”