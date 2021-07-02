Bachner also noted, though, that the case against the organization may not yet have been completely revealed. There may be other individuals — including the Trumps — who are potentially facing charges and for whom public statements about what did or didn’t happen would be detrimental. There’s a reason that the Miranda rights include the reminder that anything you say can and will be used against you: Prosecutors will take anything you say and use it in any way they can, fairly or not. It may be the case that in six months’ time, Eric Trump’s attorneys will try to argue that he had no idea about Weisselberg’s car payments from the company. That Fox interview would clearly make that argument harder to defend.