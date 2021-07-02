Citizens of eSwatini strongly support key elements of democratic governance. More than seven in 10 want parliamentary and judicial oversight over the prime minister (74 percent and 79 percent, respectively), while two-thirds (65 percent) prefer an accountable government to an efficient one. Six in 10 endorse elections as the best way to choose leaders (58 percent) and believe that the country needs numerous political parties — something that is currently banned — to ensure citizens have real choices in who governs them (59 percent).