Mechanical Turk respondents do not represent the United States at large, and so we cannot say precisely what percentage of the population actually supports popular constitutionalism. However, of our group, 24 percent supported this approach. In a 2001 national poll, 68 percent of Americans said they want the Supreme Court to at least consider public opinion when making its decisions. There is little reason to think that this desire for a more representative court has decreased, especially as pollsters are finding high levels of public support for judicial elections and various types of court-curbing designed to bring the court in line with public opinion.