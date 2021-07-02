Here’s what to know:
Trump Organization prosecutors confront accusations of political bias
The Trump Organization wasted little time Thursday before denouncing the indictment of its longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg and condemning state authorities in New York for their “scorched earth attempt to harm” the corporation’s figurehead, former president Donald Trump.
“This is not justice,” the company declared in a four-sentence unsigned statement after Weisselberg, 73, surrendered around dawn. “This is politics.”
Former prosecutors and legal experts who have closely watched the investigation, a joint pursuit by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. (D) and New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), rejected Trump’s assertion that his company and close adviser are being pursued as part of a political vendetta.
Authorities understand “the eyes of the world are on this prosecution, and one would think they would . . . bend over backwards not to treat Trump differently,” said Thomas C. Rotko, who handled public corruption and fraud cases in the district attorney’s office.
Biden to deliver remarks on jobs report, welcome Los Angeles Dodgers, hold naturalization ceremony, give education speech
Biden plans to deliver remarks on the June jobs report and host a naturalization ceremony for 21 immigrants at the White House as part of a full day of public events Friday.
Also on the schedule: welcoming the Los Angeles Dodgers, the 2020 World Series champions, to the White House, and delivering a speech to a meeting of the National Education Association at the convention center in Washington.
The June jobs report, to be released by the Labor Department on Friday morning, will offer the latest snapshot of how the country is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. Biden is likely to use the occasion to pitch an infrastructure deal cut by a bipartisan group of senators that he is pushing the full Congress to pass.
Following his remarks on the jobs report, Biden is scheduled to welcome the Dodgers to the White House to celebrate the baseball team’s World Series victory last October over the Tampa Bay Rays. The Dodgers are in town for a series with the Washington Nationals. Vice President Harris, who represented California in the Senate before her election to her current post, is also expected to attend.
Later Friday, Biden will host the naturalization ceremony, which will provide an opportunity to advocate for creating more legal pathways to citizenship.
His speech to the NEA is scheduled in the late afternoon. First lady Jill Biden, a longtime educator, is also expected to address the gathering.
Concern over crime is growing — but Americans don’t just want more police, Post-ABC poll shows
Concern over crime has reached the highest point in four years amid a spike in killings in big cities and an uptick in violent crime, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll released Friday, and the percentage of Americans who say crime in the United States is “extremely serious” has reached its highest point in two decades.
The poll also finds that a sizable majority believe racial discrimination still exists in the country and say they hope that communities can find solutions to crime beyond putting more police officers on American streets, such as providing economic opportunities to people in low-income communities.
The poll reflects a larger debate — raging in city council chambers, activist circles and even the White House — about whether the nation can mitigate a troubling recent spike in violent crime and still make progress on the police reforms that gained momentum after George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer.
U.S. military vacates main air base in Afghanistan, underscoring withdrawal expected within days
The U.S. military has vacated its most significant airfield in Afghanistan, three defense officials said, underscoring that the Pentagon expects to complete its withdrawal from the country within days after 20 years of war.
The departure from Bagram air base, about 45 miles north of Kabul, ends the U.S. military presence at Afghanistan’s most significant airfield. It has long been used to launch strike aircraft against the Taliban and other militant groups, and was once the headquarters for U.S. Special Operations troops in the war.
Trump seeks to use indictments as a political rallying cry as he tries to survive latest legal threat
Former president Donald Trump turned to a familiar playbook Thursday, attacking New York prosecutors who charged his company and chief financial officer with a raft of financial crimes by calling their charges politically motivated and an overreach designed to target him and his supporters.
Trump, who has battled through decades of criminal investigations, bankruptcies and scandals, immediately used some of the same phraseology he employed during investigations into his conduct in the 2016 campaign and while he served as president.
“The political Witch Hunt by the Radical Left Democrats, with New York now taking over the assignment, continues. It is dividing our Country like never before!” he said in a statement minutes after the indictments were unsealed. “Do people see the Radical Left prosecutors, and what they are trying to do to 75M+++ Voters and Patriots, for what it is?”
Trump, fighting to toss out subpoena, offered to give House Democrats a peek at financial statements
Former president Donald Trump has offered to give House Democrats a peek at financial statements related to his complex business empire from before his 2016 presidential bid and eight years of contracts with his accounting firm, but he refused to divulge more sensitive source data or internal communications, his lawyers told a federal judge Thursday.
The disclosure of the offer, made in late June in unsuccessful court-ordered mediation, came as Trump urged a federal judge in Washington to end a stalemate and toss out a 2019 House subpoena for eight years of his financial records. He called the congressional demand unconstitutional and unenforceable.
“The Committee on Oversight and Reform doesn’t need a decade’s worth of the former president’s sensitive financial information to legislate new financial regulations for all future presidents,” attorney Cameron T. Norris argued. He said lawmakers have plenty of power to gather data from other sources to overhaul disclosure rules.
Ballots and voting equipment are moved again as review of 2020 election drags on in Arizona’s Maricopa County
Nearly 2.1 million ballots and hundreds of tabulating machines at the center of a controversial Republican-commissioned review of the 2020 election in Arizona were packed up in trucks Thursday and moved — again.
It was the fourth time the ballots and machines used in Arizona’s Maricopa County have been moved since April, when the state’s GOP Senate first obtained them using a legislative subpoena for a review that many local officials have decried as a “circus.”
And it was the latest indication that the process — conducted by a private firm called Cyber Ninjas and once estimated to probably conclude by the end of May — has dragged on longer than organizers had hoped, adding to concerns that the ballots and equipment were in jeopardy of being damaged.