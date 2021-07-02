“A 59 percent majority of Americans believe crime is an ‘extremely’ or ‘very’ serious problem in the U.S., according to the Post-ABC poll, an increase from 51 percent in Gallup polling last fall and the highest level since 2017," per Cleve and Scott. "The sentiment crosses party lines, though worries are higher among Republicans than Democrats. Anxiety about local crime is far lower but has also grown, with 17 percent saying crime in their area is extremely or very serious, up from 10 percent last fall.”