The first thing to note is that these are the first charges. There might not be any others — and some analysts indeed said they were underwhelmed by the charges, to the point where they suggest the former president himself is likely safe — but we don’t yet know that. The second is that this isn’t just about providing “perks”; it’s about whether those perks were given in ways that deliberately avoided taxation. And prosecutors claim very solid evidence of that, judging by the indictment.