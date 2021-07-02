This manifests in a number of ways, including the difficulty that some service-sector employers (such as restaurants and bars) are having in filling positions. This has been an enormous subject of debate over the past few months, with some arguing that it reflects overly generous unemployment benefits and others that it’s a function of insufficient salaries in a competitive market.
A poll conducted by Marist University for NPR and PBS NewsHour found that about a fifth of Americans see wages as the biggest concern for the economy, trailed narrowly by unemployment. About 10 percent of the country identified the labor shortage itself as the biggest concern.
On Friday morning, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its estimate of the change in employment in June. Among the findings was that weekly earnings for nonsupervisory positions in the leisure and hospitality industries are up 15 percent over a year ago, including more than 2 percent over the past month. (By comparison, all nonsupervisory wages in the private sector increased only about 4 percent over the past year.)
But there was another interesting shift that gets back to Long’s point: The number of people who are unemployed because they have voluntarily chosen to leave their jobs is at its highest point since late 2016.
This is a subtle shift, but an interesting one. It pales in comparison to the overall changes in employment over the past two years. Here, for example, is a graphic showing the monthly change in employment and the evolution of all unemployment over that period.
There have been only three months in which employment declined, but it dropped so much in April 2020 that we’re still recovering. Most of those jobs, as the bottom graph shows, were temporary layoffs, with the expectation that the effects of the pandemic would be short-lived and people could get back to work. But as the pandemic has worn on, the number of permanently unemployed people has flattened, dropping only slightly even as more Americans go back to work.
What we’re talking about here are the orange bars at the bottom of that unemployment section. In July 2019, there were about as many people furloughed as had voluntarily left their jobs. That’s the normal relationship. On average from 2015 to 2019, about 1.1 unemployed people in a month were laid off for every one who left a job voluntarily. Since the pandemic, though, that relationship has been wildly out of whack, from 31 layoffs for every one who quit in April 2020 to more than two in May. In June, that ratio dropped below 2 to 1 for the first time since February 2020 as the number of people on furlough dropped and the number who had quit increased.
If we compare each type of unemployment to the figure for June 2019, you can see the patterns in the graph above more clearly. The spike in layoffs remains higher than normal. The surge in permanent job-losers has similarly flattened. And the recovery of voluntary job-leavers is indicated by the monthly figure now passing the June 2019 benchmark.
There are various caveats here. The figure is still small, with fewer than a million Americans having chosen to leave their jobs, even as more than 9.4 million are still out of work. It’s even smaller when remembering that these are totals, not monthly changes, so someone who quit in March and is still out of work counts toward that number. While the total is the highest in nearly five years, the monthly change isn’t. Last September, more than 200,000 people were added to the total number of voluntarily unemployed Americans.
But the June figure is evidence toward Long’s thesis. The pandemic gave people a chance to rethink how they were living their lives, and some used that opportunity to make changes. Even in a still uncertain economy, more than 160,000 Americans last month called it quits.
That’s one person quitting a job for every five jobs added.