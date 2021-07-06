Democrats in 2014 ultimately opted to not just participate in but also cooperate significantly with the probe of the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya. Then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) brushed aside calls for a boycott, appointing senior Democrats to the panel. The Democrats’ presumptive presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, even wound up testifying for 11 hours, despite Democrats complaining that the probe was a thinly veiled effort to damage her politically.
But the very real symmetry between the two situations apparently provides no such assurances that Republicans will reciprocate — while providing plenty of reasons they might not.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) declined to say Thursday whether he will choose the five Republicans he has been allotted for the committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection — after previous reports that he might not do so. “When I have news on that, I’ll give it to you,” McCarthy said.
The difficulty of that decision is readily apparent. On the one hand, having no Republican appointees on the committee (the panel will have at least one Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, whom Pelosi selected) would allow Democrats to do pretty much whatever they want with the committee, with no pushback. On the other, appointing Republicans to the committee would legitimize something Republicans have claimed is an overly partisan effort and even an unnecessary one.
When Pelosi confronted such a calculus in 2014, she decided that the latter weighed more heavily.
“I could’ve argued this either way: Why give any validity to this effort?” Pelosi said then in announcing her picks. “But I do think it is important for the American people to have a pursuit of these questions done in as fair and open and balanced a way as possible.”
And not only did Pelosi make the selections, but she declined to select the kind of bomb-throwers some have suggested McCarthy might try to appoint. Her top member was Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), who would form a friendship with the top Republican on the panel, Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina. The others were Reps. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), Linda T. Sánchez (D-Calif.) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.).
Perhaps the most significant Democratic decision to play ball, though, came in the form of Clinton’s testimony. She did so for 11 hours despite already having testified at hearings on Benghazi in early 2013 — hearings that didn’t exactly go swimmingly. She was criticized for, at one point, downplaying the confused initial Obama administration version of just how the Benghazi attacks came about.
“With all due respect, the fact is we had four dead Americans,” Clinton said in one of the 2013 hearings. “Was it because of a protest or was it because of guys out for a walk one night who decided they’d go kill some Americans? What difference, at this point, does it make?”
It did, of course, make a difference. Whatever one thought of the setup of the Benghazi probes, how they were prosecuted or how many there were, figuring out how four Americans were killed was relevant. It mattered for the historical record and for learning lessons about how such things can be avoided. (Clinton avoided a repeat in her 2015 testimony.)
But what’s remarkable, again, is the overlap and the role reversal we’re seeing today.
A top McCarthy aide, Mike Shields, made an argument strikingly similar to Clinton’s Benghazi-era one last week on CNN. Asked about the Capitol-riot committee, Shields said that Jan. 6 “affects no one’s lives in this country every day.” He said he was glad, as a political strategist, to see Democrats focusing on this issue rather than bread-and-butter issues affecting Americans more broadly.
If we’re being charitable, Shields didn’t necessarily say that what happened that day didn’t matter, as much as that it was a bad political move for Democrats to focus so much on it.
But the parallels to Benghazi are again inescapable. The probing would do nothing to bring back those four Americans, but Republicans emphasized that getting to the bottom of how they died was important, as evidenced by the number of investigations and the years spent on them. Why is that worthy of so much probing but not an attack on the U.S. Capitol? There were a similar number of deaths. There were similar apparent intelligence failures. There were valid fears of a repeat if we didn’t figure out precisely how things broke down. And this one actually involves many more Americans — hundreds that tried to overturn an election on false pretenses and said out loud that they intended to harm then-Vice President Mike Pence and others.
Of course, there is one final, very significant parallel that looms over all of this. And it’s what McCarthy himself once said about the political impact of the Benghazi probe.
“Everybody thought Hillary Clinton was unbeatable, right?” McCarthy told Fox News’s Sean Hannity in 2015. “But we put together a Benghazi special committee, a select committee. What are her numbers today? Her numbers are dropping. Why? Because she’s untrustable. But no one would have known any of that had happened had we not fought.”
It was a gaffe that seemed to contribute (among other things) to McCarthy failing in his initial shot at becoming speaker. Gowdy even rebuked him for politicizing his committee’s work.
But it was also a “Kinsley Gaffe” — that is, one that was more honest than McCarthy perhaps intended to be. What many might not remember about McCarthy’s comments is that the prompt was his own self-posed question about how he would be different from outgoing House speaker John A. Boehner (R-Ohio). McCarthy proactively volunteered that he would be more politically ruthless.
“The question I think you really want to ask me is: How am I going to be different?” McCarthy told Hannity.
Hannity acceded.
McCarthy continued, “What you’re going to see is a conservative speaker that takes a conservative Congress that puts a strategy [in place] to fight and win.”
And that’s when McCarthy pitched the Benghazi select committee as a successful political effort to knock Clinton down a few pegs.
Republicans have made little secret about the true reason for their aversion to a Jan. 6 committee: They know it’s politically bad for them. They’ve made no bones about the fact that they would rather not relive scenes in which their supporters attacked the seat of U.S. government, their president played an obvious role and their complicity in Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” is an unavoidable topic.
But the committee here is very similar to the Benghazi committee, which Republicans assured everybody was very important, as are the circumstances of what’s being investigated. Yet Republicans apparently have no strong desire to emulate the Democrats’ participation. If you want to understand why, just look at how McCarthy himself seemed to play up the raw politics of that committee.
And also consider this: What happens if and when Democrats seek testimony similar to Clinton’s — say from Trump, who like Clinton might be lining up another presidential bid, or even from McCarthy. If you’re McCarthy, you recognize the political peril in all of that and you’d rather kneecap the whole thing from the start. Virtually everything we’ve seen from him reinforces how much that’s the prevailing calculation, which probably shouldn’t be a surprise given what happened six years ago.