But the parallels to Benghazi are again inescapable. The probing would do nothing to bring back those four Americans, but Republicans emphasized that getting to the bottom of how they died was important, as evidenced by the number of investigations and the years spent on them. Why is that worthy of so much probing but not an attack on the U.S. Capitol? There were a similar number of deaths. There were similar apparent intelligence failures. There were valid fears of a repeat if we didn’t figure out precisely how things broke down. And this one actually involves many more Americans — hundreds that tried to overturn an election on false pretenses and said out loud that they intended to harm then-Vice President Mike Pence and others.