Russian-language hacking group REvil, which claimed responsibility for the cyberattack on Kaseya, demanded a $70 million ransom in exchange for a key to unlock the systems, Rachel Lerman and Gerrit De Vynck report. President Biden said he directed “the full resources of the government to assist in the response.” On Saturday, President Biden said that the initial thinking was that the Russian government was not involved, but that the U.S. government was still looking into it.