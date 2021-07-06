“But within the scientific community, it is the argument over the amyloid hypothesis that has set off some of the biggest fireworks and could have a sweeping impact on the future of Alzheimer’s treatment. The tumult in the field and within the FDA — where internal memos show staffers had sharply differing views of the drug — reflects fundamental disagreements over the role of amyloid beta. To some, logic and science dictate that getting rid of it is an important goal. To others, that notion is a costly distraction,” The Post’s Laurie McGinley reports.