The challenge for Trump, though, was that there wasn’t a deep bench of judges committed to his idiosyncratic politics. Instead, there was a group of conservative judges vetted by conservative organizations like the Federalist Society to which Trump seems largely to have deferred. So by the time he left office, he didn’t get a court willing to, say, intervene in a fairly determined election to wrench power away from the Democrats. Instead he got a court that was sympathetic toward conservative and Republican views of voting access.