Here’s what to know:
Biden to speak about coronavirus as 99 percent of U.S. covid deaths are now unvaccinated people
Biden plans to deliver remarks Tuesday on the federal government’s coronavirus response after falling shy of his self-imposed July 4 deadline for 70 percent of U.S. adults to have received at least one vaccination shot.
Vaccination rates vary enormously across states, and over the weekend, Anthony S. Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease expert, said that unvaccinated people now account for more than 99 percent of U.S. deaths related to the coronavirus.
During a July Fourth event at the White House on Sunday, Biden both touted progress made in combating the virus and urged more Americans to get vaccinated.
“Don’t get me wrong: Covid-19 has not been vanquished,” he said. “We all know powerful variants have emerged, like the delta variant. But the best defense against these variants is to get vaccinated.”
Biden called getting vaccinated “the most patriotic thing you can do.”
“Today, while the virus hasn’t been vanquished, we know this: It no longer controls our lives. It no longer paralyzes our nation. And it’s within our power to make sure it never does again,” he said.
Before Tuesday’s remarks on the coronavirus, Biden is scheduled to receive a briefing from members of the White House Covid-19 Response Team.
Biden has no other public events on his schedule Tuesday.
House Democrats wary of Senate bill to combat economic, national security threats from China take their own approach
In a fractious Washington, any deal that would inject billions in new federal spending into the economy and receives overwhelming support from a bitterly divided Senate would seem a good candidate to move swiftly through the House and onto President Biden’s desk.
But a sprawling bipartisan Senate proposal that passed on a vote of 68 to 32 last month and would spread $250 billion across several key industries to counter China’s growing technological and economical prowess is being viewed warily in the House.
The skeptical response by Democrats is motivated by policy concerns and a feeling among members of the House that they aren’t going to rubber-stamp a bipartisan Senate bill simply because it is so rare that one emerges.
More than 1,000 Afghan soldiers flee into Tajikistan as Taliban extends control, Tajik officials say
More than 1,000 Afghan soldiers fled into neighboring Tajikistan early Monday to escape clashes with Taliban insurgents who have mounted an aggressive offensive as NATO forces withdraw, according to Tajik border officials.
Citing a statement from Tajikistan’s border authority, Tajik state-run news agency Khovar said Monday that 1,037 Afghan servicemen crossed the border from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province “to save the lives of their personnel.”
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon later Monday ordered the mobilization of 20,000 reserve troops to the border, according to a statement on the presidency’s website. Tajik authorities have repeatedly said they will not interfere in internal Afghan matters.
Analysis: The complicated interplay of agreement on the Trump-appointee-heavy Supreme Court
The Supreme Court term that ended last week was the first in which three of the sitting justices were appointed by President Donald Trump. During his 2016 campaign and well into his presidency, Trump assured his base that his appointments to the country’s highest court would share his and their values. While most presidents tended to shy away from publicly embracing litmus tests, Trump hyped one in particular: Trumpism.
The challenge for Trump, though, was that there wasn’t a deep bench of judges committed to his idiosyncratic politics. Instead, there was a group of conservative judges vetted by conservative organizations like the Federalist Society to which Trump seems largely to have deferred. So by the time he left office, he didn’t get a court willing to, say, intervene in a fairly determined election to wrench power away from the Democrats. Instead he got a court that was sympathetic toward conservative and Republican views of voting access.
In ramp-up to 2022 midterms, Republican candidates center pitches on Trump’s false election claims
A candidate to be Arizona’s top elections official said recently he hopes a review of 2020 ballots underway in his state will lead to the reversal of former president Donald Trump’s defeat there.
In Georgia, a member of Congress who used to focus primarily on culturally conservative causes such as opposing same-sex marriage has made Trump’s false claim that the election was stolen a central element of his bid to try to unseat the current secretary of state.
And in Virginia last month, a political novice who joined Trump’s legal team to try to overturn his 2020 loss in court mounted a fierce primary challenge — and won — after attacking a Republican state House member who said he had seen no evidence of widespread fraud in the election.
Albert Eisele, founding editor of the Hill newspaper, dies at 85
Albert Eisele, a veteran member of the Washington press corps who helped found the Hill, a newspaper dedicated to coverage of the hurly-burly of Congress, the White House, politics, lobbying and life in the nation’s capital, died June 29 at an assisted-living facility in Falls Church, Va. He was 85.
The cause was congestive heart failure, said his daughter Kitty Eisele.
Mr. Eisele grew up on a Minnesota farm, honed his journalistic skills as a reporter for the St. Paul Pioneer Press and Dispatch and landed in Washington in 1965 as a correspondent for what was then the Ridder newspaper chain.