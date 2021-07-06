The president is not made of Teflon, and this is the latest in a string of polls that have shown his popularity dipping slightly since the start of summer. Biden benefits, as usual, from the barely faded memory of Donald Trump, who only achieved majority support in polls briefly, during the first weeks of the pandemic — and whose electoral performances, even when he lost, suggested that pollsters were missing people in their samples. Public approval of Biden's economic agenda has dipped slightly since the spring, while approval of his immigration policies have ticked up slightly. And that's it. The president is not the focus of most political debate right now, and the numbers reflect that.