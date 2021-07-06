Things change, and it has been a while since I opened the newsletter up to questions. Readers had quite a few of them, some of them answerable, some of them not. (We at The Trailer are also concerned about the long-term environmental sustainability of the Pacific Northwest, but didn't want to riff on it without the proper degrees.)
“What is the likely outcome of the efforts to change the initial primary and caucus dates?” — Randi, Tex.
Way too early to say what's “likely,” but we know the terrain. Nevada Democrats passed a law last month that replaced their caucuses, typically the third or fourth event on the primary calendar, with a primary to be held “on the first Tuesday in February of each presidential election year.” This got widely interpreted as Nevada scheduling the first primary of 2024, but that's not true; as New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner pointed out, New Hampshire had frequently ended up with a January primary, and still could in three years. New Hampshire state law requires its primary to be first, which leads to a quadrennial leapfrog contest with Iowa; Nevada's new law doesn't require this.
Republicans in all four early primary states have condemned the Nevada move, even though South Carolina Republicans canceled their own 2020 primary to help then-President Trump avoid a token challenge. That's where this gets tricky. If Democrats don't have a highly competitive primary in 2024, they'll be able to put off debating whether mostly White and increasingly Republican Iowa should vote first. Republicans, thriving in Iowa, have no interest in bumping the state off their first-month schedule.
At this moment, it's possible that the primary season unfolds as it has since 2012 — Iowa's caucuses, then New Hampshire's primary, with Nevada next but holding a primary instead of caucuses. That would be easy for Republicans in Nevada, as their caucus process (a “firehouse” contest, in which people show up and vote with no fancy math to re-rank their choices) resembles a primary anyway.
“Assuming the filibuster rule is somehow weakened or eliminated, would it be legal and politically feasible to require that states sign on to the Interstate Electoral College Compact in order to receive full funding for infrastructure spending?” — Don, Mass.
The pact you mention is an effort to get as many states as possible to agree to elect the candidate who gets the most popular votes for president, making the electoral college irrelevant. This was a complicated enough question that I sought guidance from the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. They did not know but were pretty sure it wouldn't work.
“I believe I read somewhere that, since the Nixon administration, there has been a law that a President cannot unilaterally withhold money that Congress has specifically appropriated,” said the group's chair, John Koza. “You are probably more familiar with that issue than I am.”
But the precedent you're poking around for is the 1984 National Minimum Drinking Age Act, which required states to raise their legal drinking ages to 21 if they wanted to access anything from the Federal Highway Fund. In 1987, a 7-to-2 majority on the Supreme Court ruled that Congress had the power to do this, and that regulating the drinking age was within the enumerated powers that let the federal government protect the “general welfare.”
That decision united the most liberal and conservative members of the court in the 1980s, none of whom are on the bench right now. The Roberts court has been more willing to limit the federal government's spending power since then, most famously with the 2012 decision that kept the Affordable Care Act largely intact, while ruling that Congress had overstepped its bounds by not letting states opt out of expanded Medicaid coverage. For this reason, I doubt you'd see even a Congress that supported the popular vote pursue a strategy that could be torn up by judges.
“How likely and feasible is it that more states will divvy up presidential electoral votes by congressional district as opposed to the state as a whole?” — James, U.K.
Less likely than it was eight or 12 years ago. After Barack Obama's victories, I covered some grumbling by Republican state legislators, especially in the Rust Belt, who were frustrated that their votes kept getting squandered. The 2016 election fixed that: Republicans in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin celebrated their first presidential victories since 1988. You stopped seeing legislation that would split up electoral college votes by congressional district in those states, and you've heard just a few peeps about it since.
Nothing prevents any state from splitting its electoral votes by district; Maine and Nebraska have done it for years, one of them splitting their electors in three of the past four elections. (In 2020, both of them did.) But there is no real popular movement to do this compared to that movement to eliminate the electoral college altogether. State boundaries rarely change; congressional boundaries change every 10 years, at least, and change more frequently when courts intervene. For example, what's a more stable situation for North Carolina: Ten years of swing-state status, or a series of presidential elections carried out over slightly different congressional maps, a result of lawsuits against a map that favored Republicans?
“What should GOP gubernatorial nominees Jack Ciattarelli (N.J.) and Glenn Youngkin (Va.) do if Donald Trump wants to campaign for them this fall?” — Nick, Pa.
Judge by their actions, and their words. When the New York Times's Jonathan Martin asked Youngkin whether he wanted Trump to campaign for him, he said that he didn't think so, and that “I think he has his schedule and is set to go to other places.” There were, at that time, nearly 150 days until the election, and Trump would go on to have rallies in Ohio and Florida. The message, communicated through a newspaper that Trump pays attention to, was that he wouldn't be helpful.
Trump remains deeply unpopular in both New Jersey and Virginia, apart from some less-populated reserves of White working-class support. Don't expect to see him in either state; the risk of activating liberals in the New York and D.C. suburbs outweighs the potential gain of having Trump around to remind conservatives of the election date. He's not likely to lift a finger for Ciattarelli, who criticized him in 2016 (when Trump usually looked like he'd lose the presidency), and never emphasized his support for Trump as fervently as he did before the June primary.
Like George W. Bush before him, Trump has also remained quiet on a Republican-driven recall in California, another place where his endorsement wouldn't be popular. Holding rallies in places where he's still well-liked, for candidates competing in safely Republican areas, lets Trump draw adoring crowds without putting any of his capital at risk.
“Are there any gubernatorial candidates elsewhere in the country that you see progressives getting excited about after the last crop fell a bit flat?” — Don, Conn.
You've identified one of the real soft spots in recent Democratic politics, for its left flank and for the party in general. In 2018, not only did Stacey Abrams lose in Georgia and Andrew Gillum lose in Florida, but proudly left-wing candidates for governor (Jay Gonzalez in Massachusetts, Ben Jealous in Maryland) either lost to popular incumbents or didn't make it out of primaries. Democratic primary voters tend to assume the electorate is more conservative than it is, and losing a big race such as Gillum's makes them even more cautious about backing a candidate seen as more left-wing than some of their alternatives.
Thirty-five states will elect governors in 2022. Thus far, just seven are expected to have wide-open races next year with no incumbent: Arkansas, Arizona, Hawaii, Nebraska, Maryland, Oregon and Pennsylvania. In a most other states, such as Florida, first-term Republicans will be facing their first reelection. And right now, liberal candidates haven't really emerged in any of these. Maryland's crowded primary includes not one, but two members of the Obama administration, and no one running as Jealous did as the candidate of the Bernie Sanders wing.
I can see primary contests in these states, and in the places where Republicans are seeking second terms, becoming ideological contests. And I have an eye on Rhode Island, where Gov. Dan McKee only narrowly won his last race for lieutenant governor, and took over when now-Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo joined President Biden's Cabinet.
Turnout watch
Long ago, before the Fourth of July weekend and the latest trailer for “Succession,” New York held municipal elections. Who won them? We almost know the answer. Almost!
Forget about last week; New York City's board of elections has retracted and semi-apologized for the addition of “dummy ballots” to the count. The new count, which the city teased the release of on Tuesday, will add around 125,000 absentee ballots to the total of nearly 820,000 ballots across all five boroughs. Voters whose absentee ballots contained problems and could not be counted will have three more days to “cure” the ballots, proving to the board of elections that they were valid. That only covers around 9,000 people in the city.
In other parts of the state with races too close to call, like Syracuse with its tight mayoral primary, the absentee ballots may be enough to settle things. That could include New York City's mayoral contest. If the margin between the two top ranked-choice finishers is within a few thousand votes, don't expect a call. The campaigns that have not yet conceded — those of Eric Adams, Kathryn Garcia and Maya Wiley — could wait for ballots to be cured, and then pursue their legal options.
In the first days after the primary, Adams seemed to back off his criticism of an election process that does not end with the first-place, first-choice finisher — that would be him — becoming mayor when other choices are ranked. Other races are getting closer to conclusion. Attorney Alvin Bragg is likely to be the Democratic nominee for Manhattan district attorney, following self-funding candidate Tali Farhadian Weinstein's concession over the holiday weekend.
“When all votes are counted, we expect to come in second by a few percentage points,” the attorney, endorsed by Hillary Clinton and former Attorney General Eric Holder, said in a statement to her supporters.
The city's board of elections did not observe Trailer deadline time today, so look for a rundown of what happened in key races on Thursday.
Ad watch
Shontel Brown, “Mrs. Saffold.” A longtime Cleveland politician, Brown has tried to make her campaign for Ohio's 11th Congressional District a referendum on supporting the Biden administration, warning that the better-funded Nina Turner can't be trusted to do that. Brown's new spot taps Marian Saffold, the mother of HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge, to promise that the ex-congresswoman's family wants Brown to fill the seat. “She can't endorse in the race for Congress, but I can,” Saffold says. “Shontel Brown is Marcia's protege.” There's not much detail in the ad about what Brown would do in Congress, which has become a sticking point in the primary.
One Nation, “AZ 98.” In the dog days before real campaign spending begins, PACs such as this one (aligned with the Senate GOP) run ads that urge voters to contact members of Congress and tell them that they oppose what they're doing: negative ads, written within the lines of campaign finance language. This spot goes after Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), who has not said he'd oppose the elimination of the filibuster, for not “telling the radical left no.” Democrats have become convinced that “process” arguments like these don't move votes, so you're seeing ads from liberal groups talk more about the legislation being held up than about the filibuster itself.
Poll watch
Do you approve or disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as president? (NPR/PBS News Hour/Marist, 1115 Adults)
Approve: 50% (-3 since May)
Disapprove: 43% (+1)
The president is not made of Teflon, and this is the latest in a string of polls that have shown his popularity dipping slightly since the start of summer. Biden benefits, as usual, from the barely faded memory of Donald Trump, who only achieved majority support in polls briefly, during the first weeks of the pandemic — and whose electoral performances, even when he lost, suggested that pollsters were missing people in their samples. Public approval of Biden's economic agenda has dipped slightly since the spring, while approval of his immigration policies have ticked up slightly. And that's it. The president is not the focus of most political debate right now, and the numbers reflect that.
Which political party do you trust to do a better job handling crime? (Washington Post/ABC News, 907 adults)
Republicans: 36%
Democrats: 35%
Neither: 20%
It has been more than a decade since “crime” was high enough on the list of voter concerns to be included in this poll. Overall, more Americans disapprove than approve of the president's approach to crime, which isn't defined in the question. But asked which party they trust to tackle crime, one-fifth of voters have no idea, and the majority that has an opinion is split. Despite a year of Republican rhetoric blaming Democrats for the conditions in major cities, voters are still mostly inside their partisan silos; the voters most likely to blame the party for rising crime are already conservatives.
In the states
Ohio. Author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance joined the busy Republican primary for the state's open U.S. Senate seat, with a rally in his hometown and a Fox News interview recanting his criticism of Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign.
“I’ve been very open that I did say those critical things, and I regret them,” Vance said after his launch, "and I regret being wrong about the guy.”
Polling in the state has been sparse — the primary is 11 months away — and Vance has not registered the levels of early support of Josh Mandel, the former state treasurer who claims the 2020 election was stolen, or Jane Timken, the former state GOP chair who led the party during a series of wins. He may not have the personal wealth of Cleveland Indians co-owner Matt Dolan, investment banker Mike Gibbons or luxury auto dealer Bernie Moreno. None of them, however, wrote “Hillbilly Elegy,” so none have attracted the same media buzz as Vance. In his launch speech at Middletown Tube Works, he cited his own insights about the elite and the media to explain why he needed to run.
“When we try to complain, when the people in this room try to complain, they're insulted, they're put down, and they're called names,” Vance said. He singled out the “Biden border crisis,” arguing that the border had been secure for Donald Trump's four years in office, and recounted a conversation with an older woman who was worried that illegal drugs were crossing over. “What if I told you that she's not racist, that she loves her grandbaby more than she loves people who hate her country?”
Pennsylvania. No best-selling authors have entered that state's GOP Senate primary, but neither have any well-known candidates who could clear the field. Enter Carla Sands, a Republican donor who served as ambassador to Denmark during the Trump administration, and who launched her bid with a video promising to take on “the radical left.”
Sands joins 10 other Republicans in the contest to replace Sen. Pat Toomey, who is retiring next year; veteran Sean Parnell, an author and frequent Fox News guest who lost a close race for Congress last year, has grabbed the most attention, with a number of pro-Trump activists making their first runs for any office by putting their names on the primary ballot. The primary is 10 months away.
Oklahoma. Sen. James Lankford, facing a more pro-Trump challenger in his 2022 primary, clashed with state party chair John Bennett last week over Bennett's support for Jackson Lahmeyer. The sticking point: Lankford did not join a minority of Senate Republicans, and a majority of House Republicans, in contesting the results of the 2020 election.
“It’s more unheard of than it is rare,” Lankford told the Tulsa World of Bennett's move.
California. Two more Republicans have jumped into the race to unseat and replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California: Assemblyman Kevin Kiley and business executive Steve Lodge.
"With a strong initial showing, we can unify support," wrote Kiley, a driving force behind the recall who had been talking more seriously about his own bid after former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner entered the race. "That will help prevent the field from fracturing and splitting the vote."
Lodge, a veteran and first-time candidate, said in a statement that Newsom had made the state "unrecognizable," and tapped Randy Economy, the spokesman for the Recall Gavin campaign, to handle his communications.
There are just 10 days left for candidates to file; if no well-known Democrat files for the race, Newsom will have avoided one of the problems that befell Gov. Gray Davis, who was weakened when the state's Democratic lieutenant governor entered the 2003 recall as a kind of party insurance policy. That, Democrats believe, encouraged more Latinos to come out and vote "yes" on the recall, dooming Davis.
Countdown
… one day until early voting starts in Ohio’s 11th and 15th Congressional Districts
… six days until all ballots are ranked and counted in New York
… 21 days until the special election in Texas’s 6th Congressional District
… 28 days until primaries in Ohio’s 11th and 15th Congressional Districts
… 119 days until elections in New Jersey and Virginia, and primaries in Florida’s 20th Congressional District