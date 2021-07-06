“This is a fraud on the American public,” Trump said of the fact that vote totals in a number of states were shifting away from him — exactly as had been repeatedly predicted, based on turnout patterns. “This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election. So our goal now is to ensure the integrity, for the good of this nation. This is a very big moment. This is a major fraud on our nation.”
That Trump would react this way was also predicted. Axios reported that, in an effort to establish himself as the victor, he planned days prior to announce that he had won on the night of the election, even if it was apparent that he probably wouldn’t. It was all maneuvering and marketing, as had been his months-long effort to gin up uncertainty about the reliability of the eventual results.
Trump could have come out that night and offered a cautious wait-and-see to the results, but he chose not to. Two months and three days later, his supporters, animated by that decision, stormed the Capitol and sought to confront legislators or Vice President Mike Pence.
In the aftermath of that violence, Trump was the focus of blame. The House quickly impeached him, and he escaped conviction by the Senate through the power of partisanship, not through the salvation of innocence. Even as Senate Republicans chose to give him a pass, though, their leader in the chamber, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), lay the blame for the day at Trump’s feet.
“There’s no question — none — that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day,” he said immediately before the vote to acquit. “No question about it. The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president. The leader of the free world cannot spend weeks thundering that shadowy forces are stealing our country and then feign surprise when people believe him and do reckless things.”
And while that's true, it's also important to recognize that Trump was not the only one nurturing that seed.
Preston Padden, a former top executive at Fox News, wrote an essay for the Daily Beast this week that loops his former employer into the group of parties culpable for what happened at the Capitol.
“In recent years, things have gone badly off the tracks at Fox News,” Padden argued. “Fox News is no longer a truthful center-right news network.” The network, he wrote, has “caused many millions of Americans ... to believe things that simply are not true.” Among the network’s harmful behaviors: contributing to “the Jan. 6, 2021, violent assault on the U.S. Capitol by continually promoting former President Trump’s ‘Stop The Steal’ rally.”
This is actually something of an understatement. In the weeks before Jan. 6, the network was repeatedly sympathetic to Trump’s dishonest framing of what happened during the election. NPR obtained a memo delineating an appearance by Republican Party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, including how the pair would discuss the fraud claims that McDaniel and the GOP were elevating on Trump’s behalf. Fox aired anonymous claims about explicit voter fraud, claims that were never substantiated in any credible way. Host Tucker Carlson raised claims about dead people voting — only to have to backtrack when a local news station spoke with several of the “dead” voters. Host Maria Bartiromo offered extensive airtime for Trump to spread dishonest claims, offering only nods of her head in response.
Fox was one of the targets of lawsuits filed by Dominion Voting Systems after Trump allies asserted that rampant fraud had occurred through the manipulation of electronic machines manufactured by Dominion. Again, there’s no credible evidence that this is true, and repeated audits from government officials have validated the results. That some of the targets of those lawsuits scrambled to correct their prior statements is an indication of how much stock they placed in their own assertions.
But Fox — and in particular Fox Business host Lou Dobbs — earned their place among Dominion's targets. On Nov. 21, Dobbs claimed that what had occurred a few weeks prior was “a cyberattack on our election, those voting machines and software,” an obviously indefensible claim. It was also one of his last; the network axed him in early February.
The rhetoric from Fox on Jan. 5 was, to Padden’s point, overt. Fox News and Fox Business treated both the upcoming protests and the challenges to the counting of electoral votes from legislators as serious and warranted. Dobbs, for example, hosted Trump aide Jason Miller on the evening of Jan. 5.
“Wouldn’t it be criminal for these Republicans, in particularly Republican senators saying they will not step forward, to tell their states, their constituencies, they don’t really care whether the election was stolen or not?” Dobbs said as Miller nodded. “That fraud was created.” (On his show the night before, Dobbs had claimed that “the fact of the matter is that this president is looking at the prospect of having this election stolen from him.”)
At noon, Fox News airs “Outnumbered,” in which four women are joined by one man to discuss the day’s news. The group was discussing the arrival of hundreds of Trump supporters in Washington over shots of Trump supporters in the streets. Often, they differentiated between claims of irregularities, which they treated as serious, and allegations that senators lodging those objections sought to reject the election results, which they didn’t.
“The message all these people in Washington, D.C., are sending throughout the week that they are here is they are not going away,” guest Katie Pavlich said, “and regardless of whether the election results are turned over, they are holding their public officials accountable.” She later elevated the idea that something suspect had happened with voting in Georgia, necessitating more poll watchers.
The man that day was Bret Baier, the channel's best-known hard-news anchor.
“I just want to say, listen. The democrats did try to overturn an election,” Baier said, minimizing Trump’s direct claims of fraud by comparing them to Democratic opposition to Trump’s presidency. “It lasted for a long time. It led to an impeachment, trying to kick a president out of office. There was nonstop objection to the last election. There was even a formal objection. It didn’t work; it didn’t get as much coverage as this.”
A few hours later, the network aired “The Five.” The panel that day was expressing outrage at CNN host Don Lemon. Juan Williams, the designated liberal, challenged the idea that the election was stolen. In response, Greg Gutfeld claimed that one could dismiss the most outrageous claims about fraud (like the extreme iterations of the Dominion allegations) and still “believe there’s something wrong with this election.” His colleague Jesse Watters got the last word.
“You know why Republicans think that there was election fraud?” he said. “Because there was election fraud.” He offered a litany of noncredible or debunked claims. Gutfeld said he agreed.
The network checked in on the protests in Washington over the course of the day on Jan. 5. It also promoted Trump’s tweets about the following day’s rally and, to Padden’s point, repeatedly described the protests in positive terms.
“Make sure you tune in tomorrow for our special coverage of the electoral college certification,” host Harris Faulkner said at the end of “Outnumbered.” “That begins at 1 p.m. Eastern, at the same time as the rally leaves the White House to walk over and all of those Trump supporters are together.”
Faulkner was also promoting her interview with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), one of the Republicans who had pledged to object to the certification of electoral votes. In the weeks before the violence at the Capitol, a number of legislators had tried to leverage the Republican base’s misguided fury about fraud for their own benefit.
Most, like those Fox News hosts, had tried to claim that they were simply objecting to how the election was run and not trying to block the result — recognizing that the distinction would be overlooked or ignored by that same base. This was its own form of reinforcement of Trump’s false claims, this idea from people seeking to retain deniability about misleading the public that something, however intangible, required redress.
There was widespread value in echoing Trump’s claims. Fox News was by no means the loudest voice on the right in the weeks before the attack; channels such as Newsmax overtly leveraged this misinformation to attract attention. Nor was Fox responsible for the protests themselves. They emerged as a remarkably adept vehicle for those looking to raise money or generate controversy.
Which is precisely the point. Trump planted the seed, but a lot of people had or developed a vested interest in its germination. It would have been far simpler to tell the truth about the election, even if it was not easier to do so and even if the payoff would have been far smaller. But for varying reasons, a lot of folks — Trump, Republicans, Fox News, others on the right — invested heavily in the idea that some wrong had occurred that demanded a correction. Jan. 6 was the result.
Over the weekend, Trump held a rally in Florida. He reiterated various unfounded or debunked claims about the election to applause from his audience. The placard attached to the lectern bore a simple phrase: “Save America.”
It’s the same phrase that was on large video screens when he spoke on Jan. 6, just before attendees at his rally marched to the Capitol and, in Faulkner’s phrase, “all of those Trump supporters were together.”