This is actually something of an understatement. In the weeks before Jan. 6, the network was repeatedly sympathetic to Trump’s dishonest framing of what happened during the election. NPR obtained a memo delineating an appearance by Republican Party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, including how the pair would discuss the fraud claims that McDaniel and the GOP were elevating on Trump’s behalf. Fox aired anonymous claims about explicit voter fraud, claims that were never substantiated in any credible way. Host Tucker Carlson raised claims about dead people voting — only to have to backtrack when a local news station spoke with several of the “dead” voters. Host Maria Bartiromo offered extensive airtime for Trump to spread dishonest claims, offering only nods of her head in response.