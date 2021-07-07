It wasn’t until Aug. 7, 2016, that the United States saw its 300th death in a mass shooting that year. Since the Gun Violence Archive began collecting data on such incidents in 2014 — defined as a shooting in which at least four people are injured or killed excluding the shooter — that was the earliest that the United States had gotten to the 300-death marker. That was relatively quick, too. In 2015, it took until October. In 2018, it was almost Halloween.