“Look. If we do not fight for our communities and put them in the center of the work we do — if we continue to prioritize the myth of 'bipartisanship’ over the people we were elected to fight for and represent in Washington — we will lose elections,” Bowman said in the email. “If we want to maintain control and the opportunity to do great work beyond 2022, Democrats need to deliver in this very moment. … My priorities are with getting communities like mine back on our feet — not with compromising with Republicans.”