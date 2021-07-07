Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) says he can’t be sued for citing the Capitol riot because he’s a federal employee. “Brooks said in a motion Friday that he should be dropped as a defendant or represented by the Justice Department in the case, filed March 5 by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.). The lawsuit names former president Donald Trump, Brooks, Donald Trump Jr. and Rudolph W. Giuliani and seeks damages in connection with their statements to a crowd near the White House that the former president told to march to the Capitol,” Spencer Hsu reports. “Brooks told people in the crowd that they were victims of a historic theft and asked whether they were ready to sacrifice their lives for their country. ... In his filing Friday, Brooks invoked a 1988 law that protects federal employees from personal liability while acting within the scope of their office or employment. He argued that his speech, tweets and related conduct ‘were indisputably made in the context of and preparation for’ a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 to confirm the results of the presidential election.”