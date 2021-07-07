It’s possible a door-to-door campaign might be somewhat effective in combating vaccine skepticism, but what if someone instead simply dumped millions of dollars into an ad playing up the fact that Trump was vaccinated and playing video of his handful of comments advocating for it? It would sure be helpful if Trump actually participated in such an ad — as every other living former president has — but that wouldn’t even be strictly necessary. Some of these comments even carry the important visual imprimatur of Trump having said them on Fox News. The ad practically writes itself. But right now such important GOP endorsements are being drowned out by the likes of Tucker Carlson’s show using innuendo and poor research to cast doubt on the vaccines.