Here’s what to know:
Rep. Roy says it’s the House GOP’s ‘job’ to slow down infrastructure legislation and other Democratic priorities
Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.), in a recently surfaced video, said that he considers it the “job” of House Republicans to slow down the Democratic agenda on infrastructure and other priorities until after next year’s elections and that his party will benefit from “18 more months of chaos and the inability to get stuff done.”
Roy’s comments came during an event late last month hosted by Patriot Voices, a conservative group founded by former senator Rick Santorum (R-Pa.), according to a Newsweek report, and were circulated in video posted on Twitter by Lauren Windsor, a Democratic activist.
“Honestly, right now, for the next 18 months, our job is to do everything we can to slow all of that down to get to December of 2022, and then get in there and lead,” Roy is heard saying, as he discusses transportation and infrastructure proposals as an example of bills he won’t vote for.
At another point, Roy noted that it remains unclear whether a compromise infrastructure plan crafted by a bipartisan group of senators and the White House will move forward.
“Nobody knows what anybody’s gonna do right now,” Roy said. “That’s the thing, this is the problem. I actually say, ‘Thank the Lord, 18 more months of chaos and the inability to get stuff done.’ That’s what we want.”
Roy’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Analysis: Expansions could be coming to Medicare
Expansions are coming to the Medicare program, if Democrats can achieve one of their biggest health policy goals this year.
But they may have an easier time broadening what the program covers, versus trying to lower its eligibility age.
House Democrats have introduced a bill to include vision, dental and hearing coverage in Medicare.
The legislation, rolled out Tuesday, aims to correct a long-standing challenge for seniors and those with disabilities who primarily rely on the traditional Medicare program for coverage: It doesn’t cover dental, hearing or vision care.
Psaki pushes back against Rep. Greene and other Republicans critical of door-to-door education on vaccinations
White House press secretary Jen Psaki pushed back Wednesday on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and other Republicans who have questioned a new door-to-door push from the federal government to educate people about the value of vaccines, saying the White House would press “any tools and tactics that we think will be effective.”
Green generated headlines Tuesday for using a Nazi-era comparison to criticize the effort, but other Republicans have also suggested the tactic is too intrusive.
“We don’t take any of our health and medical advice from Marjorie Taylor Greene. I can assure everyone of that,” Psaki said during an appearance on CNN.
“What we’re trying to do here at the federal government is protect the American people and save lives, prevent people from getting covid and the coronavirus,” Psaki said, speaking to the broader GOP criticism. “And what we’ve seen over the course of the last several months is that one of the biggest barriers is access and people knowing when they can get the vaccine, where they can get the vaccine, the efficacy and safety of the vaccine.”
“It’s up to every individual to decide whether they’re going to get vaccinated,” she added, “but … this is about protecting people and saving lives. That’s a role we’re going to continue to play from the federal government, use any of the tools and tactics that we think will be effective.”
On Tuesday, Greene called those going door-to-door in targeted communities “medical brown shirts.”
Members of the paramilitary organization that helped Hitler and the Nazi Party rise to power were known as “Brown Shirts.”
“Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people,” Greene tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations. You can’t force people to be part of the human experiment.”
The Food and Drug Administration has given emergency-use authorizations to Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Greene has declined to say whether she has been been vaccinated, citing privacy protections.
Felicia Sonmez contributed to this report.
Pressure grows on Biden to curb ransomware attacks
A massive ransomware attack last week has intensified pressure on the Biden administration to demonstrate it is working to curb the threat, with top national security officials set to brief the president Wednesday on how the government can counter the costly and increasingly brazen assaults by Russia-based hackers.
While intelligence officials have not publicly attributed the latest attack, a group known as REvil, which U.S. officials say privately operates largely from Russia, has taken responsibility for striking up to 1,500 companies in the United States, Europe and Asia. It was, experts say, the single largest such cyberattack to date.
White House officials next week are to resume talks with Russian officials about the threat, a dialogue that began after President Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United States would hold Moscow responsible for cyberattacks originating from Russia even if they cannot be directly linked to the Kremlin.
Fact Checker: The White House’s slipshod claim that Republicans are defunding the police
“Let’s talk about who defunded the police. When we were in Congress last year trying to pass … an emergency relief plan for cities that were cash-strapped and laying off police and firefighters, it was the Republicans who objected to it. And in fact, they didn’t get funding until the American Rescue Plan, which, our plan allowed state and local governments to replenish their police departments and do the other things that are needed. So look, Republicans are very good at staying on talking points of who says ‘defund the police,’ but the truth is, they defunded the police.”
— Cedric L. Richmond, senior adviser to President Biden, in an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” June 27, 2021
Republicans often claim Biden would cut funding for police departments, a falsehood that has kept us busy churning out Pinocchios since the 2020 campaign.
Biden heading to Illinois to pitch proposed spending on social programs
Biden plans to travel Wednesday to Crystal Lake, Ill., a conservative area in a liberal state, to pitch his plans for boosting spending on education, child care and health care in a bill that the White House is angling to pass with the support of only Democrats.
The president is scheduled to tour McHenry County College in the city before making remarks.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday that the White House chose the location because the community college has a workforce development program and child-care center that highlight the priorities in Biden’s “once-in-a-generation” spending plan.
The college also sits in the district of Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.), a registered nurse who has advocated for expanding health-care access, another Biden priority, Psaki said.
Biden is making the pitch for his plan while pushing a bipartisan infrastructure proposal that is making its way through Congress on a separate track. Tuesday’s event will highlight the challenges of trying to get both done at the same time.
Before heading to Illinois on Wednesday, Biden is scheduled to convene leaders from the State Department, Justice Department and other agencies to discuss ransomware attacks and the government’s efforts to counter them. The issue has taken on a new urgency in the wake of a string of such attacks on U.S. companies and other entities.
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams projected as winner of New York’s Democratic mayoral primary
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams was projected the winner in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary on Tuesday, ending a chaotic and drawn-out election complicated by a debacle in initially tallying the results under a new voting process.
Adams has held first place since the June 22 primary, but his lead narrowed considerably as ranked-choice ballots were analyzed, eliminating less-popular candidates and distributing their votes to a voter’s second, third or fourth pick. The projection by the Associated Press came after updated results from absentee ballots were released Tuesday.
“While there are still some very small amounts of votes to be counted, the results are clear: an historic, diverse, five-borough coalition led by working-class New Yorkers has led us to victory in the Democratic primary for Mayor of New York City,” Adams said in a statement.
Rep. Greene makes new Nazi-era comparison in opposing vaccination push
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) used a Nazi-era comparison on Tuesday in opposing the Biden administration’s push to encourage all Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, calling the individuals leading those efforts “medical brown shirts.”
Members of the paramilitary organization that helped Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party rise to power were known as “brownshirts.”
Greene’s remarks, made in a tweet, came weeks after she visited the Holocaust Museum and apologized for previously comparing coronavirus face-mask policies to the Nazi practice of labeling Jews with Star of David badges.
Virginia ‘Bible study’ group was cover for violent militia plans, prosecutors say
After storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, a Northern Virginia man began forming his own militia-like group in the D.C. suburbs and building up a supply of explosives under the guise of a Bible study group, according to federal prosecutors.
Fi Duong, 27, appeared in court Friday and was released to home confinement pending trial, over the objections of prosecutors who sought stricter terms. According to the court record, at the time of his arrest he had several guns, including an AK-47, and the material to make 50 molotov cocktails.
Details of the case — one of the first if not the first in which the government publicly disclosed it had someone undercover to continue monitoring a Jan. 6 defendant — were made public Tuesday.
Trump friend and golfing partner charged with misdemeanor indecent assault
A friend and golfing partner of former president Donald Trump was charged with indecent assault last week in Pennsylvania on allegations he groped one of his dental patients, according to court documents.
Albert Hazzouri Jr., a 65-year-old dentist from Scranton, Pa., gained notoriety for using his friendship to lobby Trump’s administration. He is best known for a 2017 note he wrote to Trump, using stationery from Trump’s own Mar-a-Lago Club, to push a proposal for an oversight committee on dental spending.
The note, which addressed Trump as “Dear King,” came to symbolize the way that Trump blended business with government, giving his customers and friends an audience to lobby for their private causes.
Analysis: A third of White conservatives refuse to get vaccinated — a refusal shown in polling and the real world
Two elected officials have weighed in over the past several days on the effort to vaccinate as many Americans as possible.
The first was President Biden. During a July 4 speech at the White House, he again encouraged the country to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, referring to covid-19, the disease it causes.
“Covid-19 has not been vanquished,” he said. “We all know powerful variants have emerged, like the delta variant, but the best defense against these variants is to get vaccinated. My fellow Americans, it’s the most patriotic thing you can do. So, please, if you haven’t gotten vaccinated, do it — do it now for yourself, for your loved ones, for your community and for your country.”
The second official to offer thoughts was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who weighed in on Twitter.
“No one cares about the Delta Variant or any other variant,” she wrote. “They are over covid & there is no amount of fear based screaming from the media that will ever force Americans to shut down again.”