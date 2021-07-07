It’s possible that ranked-choice voting reinforces divisions along class but not racial lines. But the studies paint a somewhat inconsistent picture — and they rely on data of limited use. The data tell us how voters have used ranked-choice voting, not how they would use it in a world where the press, political parties and civic organizations fully adapt to the new ballot. Groups might learn to issue slates of endorsements that help voters connect their first preferences to down-ballot choices. We might ask whether voters could equitably use ranked choice under these circumstances, not only what voters have done in the past.