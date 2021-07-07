Schuman’s belief that economic integration can lead to peace takes one side in a central debate in international relations. It led to his proposal to make peace on the European continent by coordinating the steel and coal industries, which in turn shaped Europe as we know it today. Because Schuman wasn’t martyred, he would need at least one accredited miracle to be beatified and two to become a saint. It’s not clear how many of the Catholic faithful pray to him for succor, but even if they don’t receive miraculous relief, the papacy has taken a quiet step toward suggesting its sympathy for the European Union and economic integration as a cornerstone for peace.